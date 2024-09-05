Leeds United forward Willy Gnonto was substituted at half-time in Italy's U-21 European Championship qualifier against San Marino on Thursday afternoon.

The 20-year-old captained the side for only the second time as Carmine Nunziata's youngsters went in search of an eighth straight unbeaten qualification match.

Gnonto began on the left-hand side of Italy's attack but appeared to drift infield on more than a couple of occasions as has been the case for Leeds this season. Due to Italy's dominance of the ball and general superiority, Gnonto found himself on the receiving end of a handful of rough challenges by the Sammarinese players.

In what is suspected to have been a precautionary change to guard against injury with the team already 2-0 up at the break, Gnonto was brought off at half-time. Despite winning fouls throughout the first half, he was able to complete the opening 45 minutes and did not appear to be carrying anything more concerning than a few scrapes.

Italy were forced into two earlier changes, however, as Tommaso Baldanzi was chopped down midway through the first half and needed replacing. Jacopo Fazzini was also subbed before the half-time whistle.

Gli Azzurrini went on to score further goals despite Gnonto's absence in the second half. Their next qualifier comes against nearest challengers Norway on Tuesday, whom Italy currently sit three points ahead in the standings.

Only one team progresses to the European Championships' final tournament from each group with second place relying on the play-off route to qualify, therefore plenty is at stake given how close the two nations' goal difference is after this most recent round of fixtures. It perhaps explain's Nunziata's decision to protect prized attacker Gnonto from further punishment, risking injury in a game which was all but won.

Gnonto's early substitution will also be music to Leeds supporters' ears, provided no injury is reported at full-time, given his importance at Elland Road this season.