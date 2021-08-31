Leeds United winger secures deadline day move to Barrow
Barrow have secured the signing of Leeds United winger Jordan Stevens on a permanent basis.
The Whites wide man had fallen down the pecking order at Elland Road under head coach Marcelo Bielsa and had been actively searching for opportunities elsewhere.
Stevens spent last season on loan with Swindon Town and Bradford City, before trying his luck with a number of clubs this summer on a trial basis in an attempt to find a new club.
The 21-year-old was handed his senior Leeds debut at Stoke City in 2019 and went on to make six appearances under Bielsa overall.
He has now struck a move to League Two outfit Barrow permanently in a bid to gain more first team experience and kick-start his senior career.
Stevens has been handed a two-year deal by Mark Cooper, who first brought him through at Forest Green Rovers.