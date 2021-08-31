Leeds United winger secures deadline day move to Barrow

The Whites wide man had fallen down the pecking order at Elland Road under head coach Marcelo Bielsa and had been actively searching for opportunities elsewhere.

Stevens spent last season on loan with Swindon Town and Bradford City, before trying his luck with a number of clubs this summer on a trial basis in an attempt to find a new club.

The 21-year-old was handed his senior Leeds debut at Stoke City in 2019 and went on to make six appearances under Bielsa overall.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Stevens (left) in action for Bradford City last season against Scunthorpe. Pic: Getty

He has now struck a move to League Two outfit Barrow permanently in a bid to gain more first team experience and kick-start his senior career.