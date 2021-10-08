Leeds United winger Raphinha makes Brazil debut as boss Tite issues Whites star with big compliment

The Whites star was brought on by boss Tite at the half-time interval of the World Cup qualifier in Venezuela in the early hours of Friday morning in which Brazil trailed 1-0 at the break.

The 24-year-old replaced Flamengo's Everton Ribeiro as Tite's first change and immediately took up his position on the right flank.

Raphinha was the first player brought on despite the presence of Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior and exciting Ajax winger Antony on the bench.

INTERNATIONAL DEBUT: For Leeds United star Raphinha for Brazil. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Raphinha is with the Brazil squad for the first time having been forbidden from fulfilling his call up to the squad for September's internationals due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

