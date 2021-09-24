The Whites winger was named in his country's national squad for the first time for September's internationals but was not allowed to travel due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

The 24-year-old has since picked up a hip injury, suffered in last Friday's 1-1 draw against Newcastle United at St James' Park, but the winger has been named in Brazil boss Tite's squad for October's World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay.

Despite not traveling to represent Brazil earlier this month, Raphinha's involvement in Premier League action was then in major doubt after his home nation asked FIFA to enforce a five-day ban on eight English-based players who failed to turn up for international duty.

INTERNATIONAL CALL: For Leeds United's Brazilian winger Raphinha. Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images.

Brazil is currently on the UK government's red-list and playing for his country would have meant a period of extended quarantine upon his return.

Top flight clubs unanimously agreed to halt players from travelling to South America over the September break in fear of losing them for upcoming domestic games - though Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur both saw players represent Argentina.

The move saw Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay look to enforce Article 5 which FIFA had invoked to stop players featuring for their clubs in the immediate aftermath of the dedicated period for international games.

After several days of uncertainty, the governing bodies all relented and waived their right to the suspension.

