Leeds United winger Jack Clarke undergoing assessments after being taken ill at Middlesbrough

Leeds United winger Jack Clarke is undergoing assessments in hospital after being taken ill during today’s 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough.

The 18-year-old, who was substituted at half-time, required medical treatment on the bench late in the match and was given oxygen before leaving the Riverside on a stretcher and being transferred for hospital treatment.

The incident led to a seven-minute stoppage but United head coach Marcelo Bielsa played down concerns about Clarke after the final whistle.

“What we know is that he didn’t feel well,” Bielsa said. “We don’t really know the reasons yet.

“After feeling bad he recovered and when he was taken to the dressing room he was better, as if he had overcome the problem.

“He was taken to the hospital to see if everything was alright.”

Leeds released a statement shortly after full-time: "Jack Clarke began to feel unwell during the second half of our Sky Bet Championship fixture with Middlesbrough and received medical attention.

"The player is responsive and attending hospital with the club’s head of medicine and performance.

"On behalf of everyone at Leeds United, we would like to thank the medical staff from both clubs for their response to the incident."

Bielsa left The Riverside immediately after his post-match press conference to visit Clarke and check on his condition.

The winger started today’s game but was replaced at the interval by Pablo Hernandez.

The stoppage while he received treatment contributed to 12 minutes of injury-time and saw Leeds equalise in the 101st minute.

Asked about the award of 12 minutes of added time, Stoke boss Tony Pulis said: “I'm more concerned about Jack Clarke and I hope he's okay.

“The important thing is that fingers crossed, the boy is okay and he recovers because he's a very talented young player. All our thoughts go to the lad Clarke.”