Leeds United winger Jack Clarke makes first appearance since Middlesbrough collapse

Leeds United winger Jack Clarke made his first appearance for the club in over a month on Monday evening.

The 18-year-old had been sidelined after collapsing during the Whites 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough at the Riverside in early February.

Clarke was rushed to hospital in the north east but was released that same evening before undergoing a number of tests in London.

United's academy product had been replaced at the break for tactical reasons but was taken ill during the second half and required oxygen in the away dug-out.

He spent time absent from Thorp Arch before it was determined a virus was the reason behind the health scare.

Leeds have slowly reintroduced him back into the fold under medical chief Rob Price's watch.

Clarke has now returned to full training with the first-team squad and stepped up his comeback at Elland Road for the development side as he completed 80 minutes of the 4-0 victory over Charlton Athletic.

The youngster put in a strong showing in LS11 as he proved to be a nuisance for the Addicks backline.

Clarke bagged an assist and also missed a penalty on an eventful evening with goals from Jordan Stevens, Kun Temenuzhkov, Pascal Struijk and Mateusz Bogusz secured the points.

With the victory Carlos Corberan's side restored their eight-point advantage at the top of the PDL north with just three games remaining.

Burnley are leading the chasing pack behind the Whites in the league table with the Clarets also holding a game in hand.

Birmingham City are a further three points back with five games of their campaign to play.