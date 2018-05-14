Leeds United winger Hadi Sacko drops hint over Elland Road future

Leeds United winger Hadi Sacko has hinted that he could be leaving the club this summer saying he'll "never forget" his time at Elland Road.

The 24-year-old has struggled for minutes this term having made his loan deal permanent for £1.5m last summer from Sporting Lisbon signing a three-year deal with the club.

Sacko made 38 appearances in the 2016/17 season under former boss Garry Monk notching two goals in the process but has had little impact this campaign having made just one Championship start in the 3-0 defeat to Wolves at Elland Road.

The winger joined the ranks at Thorp Arch with the club without a permanent manager following Monk's exit and has failed to impress under both Thomas Christiansen and Paul Heckingbottom.

Sacko was the first player to put pen to paper under Andrea Radrizzani's reign following the Italian's takeover last summer but looks to have been told that his future now lies away from the club having failed to impress under either boss.

"Not the season I expected on [a] personal plan but no matter what you guys always have been great support, through all the ups and downs we faced this year," Sacko wrote on Instagram.

"I just wanted to say thank you, I don’t know what the future will be made of but one thing is sure, I’ll never forget my time here."