Summerville has recently broken into Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa's first team squad, the winger making his Leeds debut as a second-half substitute in September's 1-1 draw at Newcastle United.

A first Whites start then followed in the Carabao Cup clash at Fulham and after four more outings from the bench the Dutch ace has now been named in the Netherlands under-21s squad for the first time.

Summerville, who turned 20 last Saturday, has been called up ahead of two UEFA Under-21s Euros qualifiers for the young Dutch side who will be at home to Bulgaria on Friday, November 12 and away against Gibraltar on Monday, November 15.

Summerville has been capped at Netherlands under-16s, 17s, 18s and 19s level, scoring six goals in five games for the under-19s.

MOVING UP THE RANKS: Leeds United's exciting 20-year-old Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

