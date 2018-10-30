Leeds United will choke promotion as always, claims Nottingham Forest columnist

Leeds United have appeared to upset a few people over the weekend and none more so than former Nottingham Forest player Kenny Burns.

Kemar Roofe's late leveller in the 1-1 draw at Elland Road caused great controversy and split opinion amongst football fans on Saturday evening in the Championship clash.

Leeds United 1-1 Nottingham Forest.

The forward appeared to use his forearm to knock the ball into the net on 82 minutes after a shot from Mateusz Klich flew across the face of Forest’s goal and into his path.

Forest goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon ran to protest to one of referee Geoff Eltringham’s assistants and the officials spoke at length before allowing the effort to stand.

It seems though that the goal hasn't gone down well in Nottinghamshire, with one former Forest player believing his side to have been "cheated" out of all three points.

"To put it bluntly, Forest were cheated," wrote former Tricky Trees legend Kenny Burns in his Nottingham Post column.

"Hopefully, the two points they had stolen from them at Elland Road won’t come back to haunt them at the business end of the season when the prizes are handed out, hopefully between now and then, they can put this one to bed and recoup those points.

"I must say, we’ve had probably taken a point before the game and it should still be looked upon as a good result, even if it was frustrating.

"In the first half they were good, got the goal and looked solid. In the second, for all Leeds’ possession they rarely looked like causing us any problems – Forest were resolute and well organised, it’s just a shame about what happened.

"There’s always needle with Leeds and that goes back years. Like Derby County, they always choke and they won’t get promotion so I wouldn’t worry."

He went on to claim: "We have VAR being used in some places and not others – I just think if it’s there and works as we saw in the World Cup, then there’s no reason why it shouldn’t be introduced over here.

"Everything just takes so long to come to pass and it’s frustrating."

