Leeds United: Whites twins link up with former boss Warnock at Cardiff City

Leeds United have released academy youngsters Paul and Jack McKay after two years on the books at Elland Road.

The twins agreed to sever their contracts six months early by mutual consent and began a trial at Cardiff City by featuring for the Welsh club’s Under-23s yesterday.

Jack McKay

The McKays – the sons of football agent Willie McKay – were signed by Leeds from Doncaster Rovers in January 2016 as part of an attempt by United to increase a dwindling pool of development-squad players.

Striker Jack failed to make a senior appearance for Leeds and spent time on loan at Scottish lower league club Airdrie last season.

Centre-back McKay played once in an FA Cup fourth-round defeat to non-league Sutton United last January but has not featured since.

The 21-year-olds played regularly for Leeds’ Under-23s this season but both were due to reach the end of their deals after the conclusion of this season and were likely to be released.

They were used by Cardiff – managed by former Whites boss Neil Warnock – in a 3-3 draw against Charlton Athletic’s development squad this afternoon.