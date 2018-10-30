Leeds United: Whites scrutinising set-pieces in bid to stem flow of conceded goals – Kemar Roofe

STRIKER Kemar Roofe admits conceding from corners is becoming a costly “recurring” theme at Leeds United with the forward hoping his side irons out the issue in training.

Headers conceded from corners have cost United five points in two of their last three games with Danny Graham and Darragh Lenihan both scoring from the set-piece to give Blackburn Rovers a 2-1 victory at Ewood Park.

After keeping a clean sheet in the subsequent 2-0 success at home to Ipswich Town, Leeds again leaked from a corner in Saturday’s hosting of Nottingham Forest as Jack Robinson’s header ultimately set the visitors up for a 1-1 draw after Roofe’s equaliser eight minutes from time. Without the goals conceded from corners, four points from United’s last three games would have yielded nine – enough to put Leeds three points clear at the top of the division instead of their current position of second and two points behind leaders Sheffield United.

After bagging his sixth goal of the season, Roofe admitted United’s defending of corners is an area that definitely needs attention with the forward backing his men to iron out the problem in time for Sunday’s return to Championship action at Wigan Athletic.

“I think we have conceded a bit too many now,” said Roofe.

“It might be time where we need to just do something with it. But hopefully we just get a bit better at it. We don’t want to be conceding goals full stop and we have been conceding a bit too many from set-pieces.

“It seems like it’s a recurring thing so it is something we need to work on.

“But that’s what we are going to do this week I suppose, we are going to work on our weaknesses and hopefully we can do that and show that against Wigan.”

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa has seen his options in defence hit by injuries with right-backs Luke Ayling and Gaetano Berardi both sidelined at the same time.

Ayling is facing two months out with an injury to the medial collateral ligament in his right knee while Berardi is also facing a spell on the sidelines with a hyper-extended muscle injury.

Roofe, though, has backed his squad to cope with the absentees. He reasoned: “We have had lots of injuries and we are still towards the top of the league.

“We’ve got a good squad and people are on the bench that can easily start, are good enough to start and people not even on the bench are good enough to start as well.

“It is part of the game and we are going to get injuries and we just recover, work hard and get back on it again.”