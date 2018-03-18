Leeds United: Whites return over last 14 games bettered by Sunderland and only Baggies and Grimsby are worse

SATURDAY'S 2-1 defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday has left Leeds United with just eight points from their last 14 games - a worse tally over that period than bottom-of-the-Championship Sunderland.

Over the top four divisions in England, only West Brom and Grimsby Town have managed worse.

United have picked just one Championship victory in the 14-game period that has followed Boxing Day's 2-1 win at Burton Albion and even Sunderland - who are five points off safety - have achieved one more.

Whereas the Whites have a solitary 1-0 success at home to Brentford to show for, the Black Cats obliged 1-0 at Nottingham Forest on December 30 and they also beat Hull City at the Stadium Of Light in January by the same score.

Like Leeds, out-of-form Reading have also only achieved one victory in that period but one more draw has amassed them nine points as opposed to United's eight.

Second-bottom Burton Albion have ten points over that time-frame whereas Saturday's victory took Sheffield Wednesday up to 11.

At the other end of the spectrum, Fulham have taken 34 points from their last 14 games - ahead of Aston Villa and Millwall who both have 31.

It is quite clear that but for United's decent start to the season which accrued 17 points out of a possible 21, the Whites would be considerably lower than their current position of 14th and still 17 points above the dropzone.

Across the top four divisions, only West Brom and Grimsby have a worse record over the last 14 games than Leeds with the bottom-of-the-Premier Baggies having taken just six points through one victory and three draws - two less than United have managed.

Worse still, Grimsby have amassed just three points in that period with just three draws.

Grimsby are sliding rapidly down the League Two table with the Mariners now third-bottom and only six points above the dropzone.

Leeds can clearly cite the fact that they have had a difficult run of games plus injuries and suspensions to key players but even head coach Paul Heckingbottom admitted in the aftermath of Saturday's Owls loss that "you get what you deserve."

And there is quite clearly no arguing that eight points of out a possible 42 is an unacceptable return and not one befitting even a side in 14th.