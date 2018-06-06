Leeds United: Whites’ England Elland Road cash bonus

Leeds United are set to pull in a six-figure sum from tomorrow night’s England friendly with the national team returning to Elland Road for the first time in 16 years.

The Championship club will earn a fee of around £100,000 from the Football Association and expect to receive additional commercial revenue as England finish their warm-up for the World Cup with a game against Costa Rica.

United and owner Andrea Radrizzani successfully negotiated a deal to host the fixture in January, securing England’s first appearance at Elland Road since a 2-1 friendly defeat to Italy in 2002.

A sell-out was confirmed on Monday and the stadium will hold a crowd of close to 38,000 minus any significant segregation in the stands. Tomorrow’s match is the second lucrative sporting event to be held at Elland Road in the past three weeks following on from Josh Warrington’s IBF featherweight title bout against Lee Selby.

England last played a home match away from Wembley in 2016 but England coach Gareth Southgate opted to bring his squad to Leeds before they fly out to the World Cup in Russia next week.

Former Leeds and England goalkeeper Nigel Martyn, who played in the clash with Italy in 2002, told the YEP: “I like the idea of having a national stadium but certain games should move around.

“You’ve got plenty of big grounds around the country with thousands of people wanting to watch.”

