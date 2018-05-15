Leeds United: Whites defender Jansson named in Sweden’s World Cup squad for Russia

Have your say

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has been named in Sweden’s World Cup squad.

The centre-back’s inclusion for next month’s tournament in Russia was confirmed today ahead of Sweden’s forthcoming friendlies against Denmark and Peru.

Jansson has featured in Sweden’s squads regularly over the past two years and captained them for the first time during a 1-0 defeat to Romania in March.

Leeds left him out of their post-season tour to Myanmar amid expectations that Jansson would travel with Sweden to Russia.

FIFA set yesterday as the deadline for nations to submit preliminary squads for the World Cup but Sweden have announced their final squad ahead of schedule.

The Swedes are in a World Cup group with Germany, Mexico and South Korea. Zlatan Ibrahimovic was a notable absentee from the 23-man squad chosen by coach Janne Andersson.