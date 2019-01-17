Leeds United weigh up £10m bid, Aston Villa eye Chelsea midfielder, Nottingham Forest reject defender offer plus updates on Middlesbrough, Birmingham, Millwall - Championship rumours

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Two unnamed Premier League clubs, believed to be in the south of England, have “tabled multi-million pounds bids” for Leeds United star Jack Clarke. (Football Insider)

Latest Championship rumours

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has seemingly confirmed his interest in Swansea City winger Daniel James during his impromptu ‘spygate press conference with what appeared to be a clip of the player on his laptop desktop. (Various)

Bristol City may consider bids ranging from £8-10m for winger Callum O’Dowda, amid to Leeds’ interest, with his contract set to expire next year. (Bristol Live)

Aston Villa are poised to confirm the signing of Bulgarian goalkeeper Dimitar Sheytanov after the 19-year-old posted a selfie of himself and John Terry on Instagram. (The 72)

Sheytanov’s move is set to come six months after he appeared in a friendly for Leeds United before he was unable to agree personal terms with the Whites. (Sportal via The 72)

Villa, alongside Borussia Dortmund, are showing interest in CS Gaz Metan Medias attacker Darius Olaru.That said, any potential deal is likely to take place in the summer. (Gsp.ro via Sports Witness)

Aston Villa want to sign Chelsea midfielder Charlie Colkett on a 12-month loan with an option to make his stay in the Midlands permanent. However, Swedish outfit Ostersunds are also keen. (Daily Mirror)

Meanwhile, Dean Smith’s Villa have joined the race to sign Mansfield Town starlet CJ Hamilton, who are planning to submit a bid ahead of West Brom and Preston. (Football Insider)

Middlesbrough and Leeds are set to miss out on highly-regarded Bohemians striker Ali Reghba after he was offered a deal by Leicester City. The 19-year-old was on trial with Boro in November. (Daily Mail)

Nottingham Forest have turned down an official bid from Wigan Athletic for defender Danny Fox, despite his current contract expiring in the summer. (Sky Sports News)

Birmingham City are facing a tough battle to retain the services of striker Che Adams with as many as 12 Premier League clubs keeping an eye on the 22-year-old. (Daily Mirror)

Bournemouth have moved a step closer to finalising a £15m deal for Brentford defender Chris Mepham before the end of the week. (BBC Sport)

Millwall have re-signed Ben Marshall from Norwich City on loan until the end of the season. The 27-year-old spent the first half of 2018 at The Den. (Various)

Marshall’s departure could pave way for the arrival of ex-Cardiff City winger Jordon Mutch, with the free agent linked with a move to Carrow Road. Bristol City are also interested. (The Sun)