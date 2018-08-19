Leeds United: We’re being rewarded for our brave football says Roofe

Kemar Roofe said Leeds United were being rewarded for the bravery of their football after his third goal of the season continued the club’s resurgence under Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds brought up a fourth straight win with Bielsa in charge yesterday as Roofe’s 71st-minute finish against Rotherham United showcased the football which the Argentinian promised to deliver when he took over at Elland Road in June.

A passing move covering the full length of the pitch and beginning with Leeds under pressure outside their own box ended with Roofe finding the net. His effort consolidated Luke Ayling’s 49th-minute header and killed off a committed Rotherham side.

Bielsa holds a perfect record after four games with United and yesterday’s result made him the first Leeds boss in the club’s 99-year history to begin his tenure with four victories back-to-back.

Roofe said the attack leading to his strike epitomised Bielsa’s positive mindset and revealed the hard line taken by the 63-year-old over his philosophy.

“I’m glad to score but the way we played out from the corner, that’s what we practice,” Roofe said. “If we don’t do that and just kick it anywhere, the gaffer’s not happy.

Kemar Roofe celebrates his goal against Rotherham United.

“He’s told us off before for not being brave enough. He wants us to be brave and he’s said if we’re not, that’s when we’re going to make mistakes or concede goals.

“The way he looks at things, if we’re not doing things properly then he’ll get us to do it in the week in training so we’ve got no excuses.

“Every time we’re on the grass we’re getting educated. He’s not a manager who’s praising you all the time. He’s got high demands and he wants us to improve.”

Leeds began the season with comprehensive league wins over Stoke City and Derby County and knocked Bolton Wanderers out of the Carabao Cup during the first round on Tuesday.

Rotherham, however, had the measure of Bielsa’s team before half-time, defending in numbers but twice going close to the opening goal through Ryan Williams and Jon Taylor. Taylor’s effort on 28 minutes rebounded off the inside of a post.

Leeds’ pressure told emphatically in the second half, though, and Roofe said: “It was exactly how we planned to be.

“They put bodies behind the ball, they made the space short in behind, they were compact and we had to be patient. We could have been a bit more patient at times but we broke them down in the end.

“Maybe sometimes we think that we need to score early and we need to force things. But we went in (at half-time), calmed down a bit and told ourselves that we don’t need to score every time.

Kemar Roofe's shot is blocked by Rotherham's Semi Ajayi.

“We can just be patient, keep it moving and maybe have a bit more movement in certain areas. It worked.”