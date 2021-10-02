LESS DESIRE - Watford boss Xisco Munoz said Leeds United wanted to win more than his men at Elland Road. Pic: Getty

A first half Diego Llorente goal, after the visitors made a mess of defending a corner, was enough to hand the Whites their first Premier League victory of the season.

Leeds, though, could and should have won by a far more convincing margin had they converted numerous threats into goals.

Munoz was disappointed that his team failed to match Leeds' desire and workrate.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was simple, I think in the game it was the intensity of them," he said.

"They had more intensity than us. They won all the duels. They were more aggressive than us and they wanted to win more than us. We know Leeds is number one in the Premier League with intensity and all the numbers."

Leeds threatened to run over Watford in the first half, but Munoz saw some improvement after the break, even if Illan Meslier in the Leeds goal remained a spectator for the vast majority.

"I'm disappointed about the first half," said Munoz.

"We knew what was in our plan for the game. In the second half we did a little more but with the capacity we have in our players we were poor in attack. They have the best intensity of the Premier League, more high speed running - all of this. They also have the quality to play one or two touches.

"Only we can say the same, we must work every day. All of the points are important in the Premier League throughout the season.

"I am sad about this. For our capacity we have Sarr, Dennis, King, Joao - we didn't shoot one time on target. We need to work very hard on this. "Today our attack was poor, in the second half our defence was better. We need to work together but today the first 45 minutes was not our best performance."

Watford sit a point and two positions ahead of Leeds after seven games but Munoz acknowledges they need to be far better.

"I'm disappointed with our performance, we continued with the same mistakes," he said.