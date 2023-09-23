Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United vs Watford live: Whites frustrated by referee and penalty shout in feisty half, goal and score updates from Elland Road

Leeds United are looking for their first home league win of the 2023/24 season after a promising run of form on the road under Daniel Farke.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 16:02 BST
Watford arrive at Elland Road this weekend under the watchful eye of former Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael. Leeds boss Farke, meanwhile, is in search of three points in LS11 for the first time since taking the United job back in July.

Additionally, Leeds could make it four consecutive clean sheets after shut-outs against Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall and Hull City, however the team will be without on-loan Tottenham Hotspur defenders Joe Rodon and Djed Spence, through suspension and injury, respectively.

Willy Gnonto is another absentee for Leeds this afternoon after sustaining an ankle ligament injury at the MKM Stadium in midweek.

Team news, build-up, goal and score updates here throughout the day. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Leeds United 0-0 Watford LIVE: First half updates from Elland Road

16:23 BST

Off-target

61’ Piroe shoots from inside the D after Summerville gallops past Sierralta in the middle again. Over the crossbar, though. Leeds’ press today has been very good, Watford given no breathing room despite not seeing too much of the ball.

16:20 BST

I am sick of typing ‘SAVE! Bachmann’

58’ SAVE! Bachmann down low yet again to deny Summerville. Rutter with excellent hold-up from a throw-in, gets away from danger, plays to Summerville who skips beyond two challenges and hits the target, bottom right-hand corner.

16:17 BST

Goalie

55’ Meslier’s first bit of goalkeeping as he plucks Andrews’ menacing cross out of the air. Leeds go up the other end but Rutter is flagged just offside.

16:15 BST

Ref?

54’ Summerville fouled in an almost identical position to earlier, this time by Andrews who is on a yellow. Free-kick.

16:13 BST

Free-kick

51’ Andrews keeps the ball in play, just, but Summerville’s speed allows him to nip in and nick possession. Sierralta then fouls him on the edge of the penalty area.

16:11 BST

Ampa-du-du-du

49’ Ampadu penalised for a foul in the middle of the park. Sore one for Bayo. No card shown. Watford free-kick then cleared by Ampadu.

16:07 BST

Second half underway

46’ Triple Watford sub. Ince off; Dele-Bashiru on. Martins off; Bayo on. Kone off; Kayembe on. Underway again.

15:51 BST

HT: Leeds 0-0 Watford

Leeds should be in front, but they aren’t. Referee Simpson not the most popular individual inside Elland Road judging by the volume of boos as he exits the field.

15:46 BST

Three added mins

45’ Into stoppage time

15:43 BST

Booking

43’ Ryan Andrews booked for a chop on Cooper. Elland Road cheers sarcastically.

