Leeds United are looking for their first home league win of the 2023/24 season after a promising run of form on the road under Daniel Farke.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 14:03 BST
Watford arrive at Elland Road this weekend under the watchful eye of former Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael. Leeds boss Farke, meanwhile, is in search of three points in LS11 for the first time since taking the United job back in July.

Additionally, Leeds could make it four consecutive clean sheets after shut-outs against Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall and Hull City, however the team will be without on-loan Tottenham Hotspur defenders Joe Rodon and Djed Spence, through suspension and injury, respectively.

Willy Gnonto is another absentee for Leeds this afternoon after sustaining an ankle ligament injury at the MKM Stadium in midweek.

Team news, build-up, goal and score updates here throughout the day. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Leeds United vs Watford LIVE

14:24 BST

The lads are here

14:24 BST

Star man today

Crysencio Summerville (8.46) currently leading the Championship in shot-creating actions (SCAs) per 90.

SCAs are the two offensive/attacking actions directly leading to a shot on goal, e.g. passes, dribbles, shots leading to rebounds & fouls won.

14:02 BST

Watford team news

XI: Bachmann (c), Sierralta, Hoedt, Porteous, Lewis, Ince, Rajovic, Louza, Kone, Martins, Andrews

Subs: Roberts, Ngakia, Pollock, Chakvetadze, Asprilla, Bayo, Dele-Bashiru, Kayembe, Morris

14:01 BST

Leeds United team news

XI: Meslier, Shackleton, Struijk, Cooper (c), Byram, Ampadu, Kamara, James, Summerville, Piroe, Georginio

Subs: Darlow, Cresswell, Anthony, Poveda, Gray, Gruev, Gelhardt, Ayling, Joseph

13:44 BST

Team news: Leeds arrivals

Sam Byram doing pre-match media at Elland Road - usually suggests he’s starting. No sign of Bamford or Firpo as the players arrive. Gnonto, Spence and Rodon absent as expected.

13:36 BST

⚪ Ethan Ampadu in the Championship 2023/24 - compared w/#LUFC teammates:

• Most fouls won

• Most ball recoveries

• Most passes blocked

• Joint-most shots blocked

• Second-most tackles won

• Second-most progressive passes

Farke’s all-rounder.

13:14 BST

Pre-match Cooper

“Over the international break, naturally I was disappointed not to be available for Scotland, but the period allowed me to continue my rehabilitation from injury and get back into full training with the rest of the lads which was pleasing. I’m now back to full health and can’t wait to kick on now. From a defender’s point of view, I thought the two yellows Joe Rodon received were harsh, but these things can unfortunately happen in football. I thought we dealt with the situation well and we were pleased to secure a third clean sheet in a row. It’s another point on the board and it could well be an important one come the end of the season.”

13:03 BST

Form book

Leeds United last five games: (W2, D3)

Watford last five games: (W1, D2, L2)

12:58 BST

Creators

Tom Ince (2) and Imran Louza (2) are joint top for assists in Watford’s squad this season.

12:56 BST

Danger men

Matheus Martins (3) and Mileta Rajovic (3) joint top scorers for the Hornets this season.

