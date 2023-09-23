Leeds United vs Watford live: Farke makes four changes as Ayling drops out, goal and score updates from Elland Road
Watford arrive at Elland Road this weekend under the watchful eye of former Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael. Leeds boss Farke, meanwhile, is in search of three points in LS11 for the first time since taking the United job back in July.
Additionally, Leeds could make it four consecutive clean sheets after shut-outs against Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall and Hull City, however the team will be without on-loan Tottenham Hotspur defenders Joe Rodon and Djed Spence, through suspension and injury, respectively.
Willy Gnonto is another absentee for Leeds this afternoon after sustaining an ankle ligament injury at the MKM Stadium in midweek.
Team news, build-up, goal and score updates here throughout the day. Kick-off is at 3pm.
Crysencio Summerville (8.46) currently leading the Championship in shot-creating actions (SCAs) per 90.
SCAs are the two offensive/attacking actions directly leading to a shot on goal, e.g. passes, dribbles, shots leading to rebounds & fouls won.
Watford team news
XI: Bachmann (c), Sierralta, Hoedt, Porteous, Lewis, Ince, Rajovic, Louza, Kone, Martins, Andrews
Subs: Roberts, Ngakia, Pollock, Chakvetadze, Asprilla, Bayo, Dele-Bashiru, Kayembe, Morris
Leeds United team news
XI: Meslier, Shackleton, Struijk, Cooper (c), Byram, Ampadu, Kamara, James, Summerville, Piroe, Georginio
Subs: Darlow, Cresswell, Anthony, Poveda, Gray, Gruev, Gelhardt, Ayling, Joseph
Team news: Leeds arrivals
Sam Byram doing pre-match media at Elland Road - usually suggests he’s starting. No sign of Bamford or Firpo as the players arrive. Gnonto, Spence and Rodon absent as expected.
⚪ Ethan Ampadu in the Championship 2023/24 - compared w/#LUFC teammates:
• Most fouls won
• Most ball recoveries
• Most passes blocked
• Joint-most shots blocked
• Second-most tackles won
• Second-most progressive passes
Farke’s all-rounder.
Pre-match Cooper
“Over the international break, naturally I was disappointed not to be available for Scotland, but the period allowed me to continue my rehabilitation from injury and get back into full training with the rest of the lads which was pleasing. I’m now back to full health and can’t wait to kick on now. From a defender’s point of view, I thought the two yellows Joe Rodon received were harsh, but these things can unfortunately happen in football. I thought we dealt with the situation well and we were pleased to secure a third clean sheet in a row. It’s another point on the board and it could well be an important one come the end of the season.”
Form book
Leeds United last five games: (W2, D3)
Watford last five games: (W1, D2, L2)
Creators
Tom Ince (2) and Imran Louza (2) are joint top for assists in Watford’s squad this season.
Danger men
Matheus Martins (3) and Mileta Rajovic (3) joint top scorers for the Hornets this season.