Leeds United vs Watford live: Early team news, goal and score updates from Elland Road
Watford arrive at Elland Road this weekend under the watchful eye of former Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael. Leeds boss Farke, meanwhile, is in search of three points in LS11 for the first time since taking the United job back in July.
Additionally, Leeds could make it four consecutive clean sheets after shut-outs against Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall and Hull City, however the team will be without on-loan Tottenham Hotspur defenders Joe Rodon and Djed Spence, through suspension and injury, respectively.
Willy Gnonto is another absentee for Leeds this afternoon after sustaining an ankle ligament injury at the MKM Stadium in midweek.
Team news, build-up, goal and score updates here throughout the day. Kick-off is at 3pm.
Leeds United vs Watford LIVE
Farke on form
“Eight points out of the last four games is really good regarding that there were three unbelievably difficult away games included. So pretty happy at the moment but I could do with a home win, definitely.”
Something’s gotta give
Daniel Farke lost each of his five games against Watford whilst Norwich manager
Pre-match stats: Watford
- Watford have won just once away from home in 2023
- Watford have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 13 away matches
Farke on Bamford
No, not fully fit. Because he was out for eight weeks and is just back in team training for more or less six days, so we will still be careful with him. I think this week was also not the easiest week because we trained more or less with just small groups because we had to differ between the players with lots of loads and the players who were not much involved on the pitch.
Early Leeds team news
OUT: Willy Gnonto [ankle], Djed Spence [knee], Joe Rodon [suspension]
DOUBT: Patrick Bamford [fitness], Junior Firpo [fitness]
Welcome to Elland Road
It’s been a while since we’ve been at Elland Road, back before the international break when Leeds drew 0-0 with Sheffield Wednesday.
So far this season, the Whites have drawn three times in LS11:
2-2 vs Cardiff City
1-1 vs West Bromwich Albion
0-0 vs Sheffield Wednesday
Time to change that this afternoon. Kick-off against Watford is 3pm.