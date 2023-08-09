Leeds drew 2-2 with Cardiff at the weekend while tonight’s opponents defeated Cheltenham Town 1-0 in the division below.
This evening’s encounter takes place in the Carabao Cup First Round and is scheduled to kick-off at 7:45pm.
Managed by former Premier League player Matt Taylor, the Shropshire side have former Leeds youngster Nohan Kenneh in their ranks, having joined on a season-long loan from Scottish Premiership club Hibernian.
Whites boss Daniel Farke is expected to ring the changes in order to avoid further injuries to key players while Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford, Tyler Adams and Jack Harrison are among those who will miss out.
Follow all the action here throughout the evening with the YEP’s build-up, team news, live match commentary, goal updates and post-match reaction.
#LUFC XI: Darlow, Shackleton, Ayling, Cresswell, Hjelde; Gyabi, Ampadu, Gray, Poveda, James; Gelhardt
Subs: Meslier, Klaesson, Struijk, Byram, Moore, Drameh, Bate, Sinisterra, Perkins
Tonight’s cup draw
Leeds United or Shrewsbury are ball number 24 in this evening’s Carabao Cup Second Round (Northern Section) draw.
Let’s hope they’re still in it by this evening...