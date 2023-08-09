Leeds United welcome League One outfit Shrewsbury Town to Elland Road for their second game of the season in the space of three days.

Leeds drew 2-2 with Cardiff at the weekend while tonight’s opponents defeated Cheltenham Town 1-0 in the division below.

This evening’s encounter takes place in the Carabao Cup First Round and is scheduled to kick-off at 7:45pm.

Managed by former Premier League player Matt Taylor, the Shropshire side have former Leeds youngster Nohan Kenneh in their ranks, having joined on a season-long loan from Scottish Premiership club Hibernian.

Leeds welcome Shrewsbury to Elland Road in the Carabao Cup this evening

Whites boss Daniel Farke is expected to ring the changes in order to avoid further injuries to key players while Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford, Tyler Adams and Jack Harrison are among those who will miss out.