Leeds drew 2-2 with Cardiff at the weekend while tonight’s opponents defeated Cheltenham Town 1-0 in the division below.
This evening’s encounter takes place in the Carabao Cup First Round and is scheduled to kick-off at 7:45pm.
Managed by former Premier League player Matt Taylor, the Shropshire side have former Leeds youngster Nohan Kenneh in their ranks, having joined on a season-long loan from Scottish Premiership club Hibernian.
Whites boss Daniel Farke is expected to ring the changes in order to avoid further injuries to key players while Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford, Tyler Adams and Jack Harrison are among those who will miss out.
Follow all the action here throughout the evening with the YEP’s build-up, team news, live match commentary, goal updates and post-match reaction.
Leeds United 1-1 Shrewsbury Town LIVE
SEVEN?
Target practice
89’ Gelhardt finds James in space but the Welshman finds the side-netting from a narrow angle.
Leeds leading, still
87’ Shrewsbury with some late pressure, getting forward and committing bodies into the box. Cross from the left flies over their heads, though.
Great support
Leeds sub
84’ Sinisterra ON; Poveda OFF
Free-kick
83’ Good play between Dan James and Joe Gelhardt. James into Gelhardt who drops off near the halfway line and the youngster cushions a first-time return into James’ path down the left. Passes infield to Poveda who is felled and Leeds have a free-kick.
Sub imminent
Ole!
81’ Into the last ten minutes. Game settled down a bit now. Leeds knocking it about quite comfortably. South Stand are ole-ing.
Pascal
Shrews subs
72’ Subs: Sobowale, Sraha, Watts ON; Feeney, Winchester, Bayliss OFF