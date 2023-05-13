Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Live

Leeds United vs Newcastle United live: Early team news, goal and score updates from Elland Road

Leeds United host Eddie Howe’s Newcastle at Elland Road this afternoon in what could prove to be a pivotal fixture for both sides in the grand scheme of their seasons as the Whites look to avoid the drop and the visitors aim for Champions League qualification.

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 13th May 2023, 09:46 BST
Updated 13th May 2023, 10:14 BST

Leeds are without talismanic defensive midfielder Tyler Adams for the remainder of the season, according to interim manager Sam Allardyce, and will also be missing club captain Liam Cooper for this weekend’s encounter with the Magpies.

The visitors are without Sean Longstaff and Matt Ritchie but boast a largely fully-fit squad, including the likes of 15-goal forward Callum Wilson and 10-goal attacker Alexander Isak.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Howe and Allardyce will submit their teamsheets at 11:30am, ready for this afternoon’s lunchtime kick-off at 12:30.

Leeds host Newcastle at Elland Road in the early kick-off (Pic: Getty)Leeds host Newcastle at Elland Road in the early kick-off (Pic: Getty)
Leeds host Newcastle at Elland Road in the early kick-off (Pic: Getty)

Updates throughout the day here: build-up, team news, play-by-play action and plenty more.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United LIVE

Show new updates
10:19 BST

Willy took some flak for his Old Trafford celebration

10:16 BST

Threat

09:59 BST

Bear pit

09:51 BST

It’s a big one, a very big one

Welcome to Elland Road where Leeds host Newcastle in the early kick-off this afternoon.

11:30 for team news, 12:30 for kick-off. Sam Allardyce has asked supporters to create a ferocious atmosphere.

Here we go with Leeds United.

Page 1 of 1
Related topics:Eddie HoweElland RoadNewcastle UnitedSam AllardyceLiam CooperChampions LeagueCallum Wilson