“But it is true that a victory like that always improves the mood. To prepare a game with the tranquility of a victory is better than doing it without, but the most important thing is always the next game.

“To have won the last game doesn’t give you any guarantees in the next one. To lose the next one is to take away some of the shine of the previous victory. So we always try to lean on what happened but always looking forward to the next.”