Leeds United host Eddie Howe’s Newcastle at Elland Road this afternoon in what could prove to be a pivotal fixture for both sides in the grand scheme of their seasons as the Whites look to avoid the drop and the visitors aim for Champions League qualification.
Leeds are without talismanic defensive midfielder Tyler Adams for the remainder of the season, according to interim manager Sam Allardyce, and will also be missing club captain Liam Cooper for this weekend’s encounter with the Magpies.
The visitors are without Sean Longstaff and Matt Ritchie but boast a largely fully-fit squad, including the likes of 15-goal forward Callum Wilson and 10-goal attacker Alexander Isak.
Howe and Allardyce will submit their teamsheets at 11:30am, ready for this afternoon’s lunchtime kick-off at 12:30.
Updates throughout the day here: build-up, team news, play-by-play action and plenty more.
Leeds United vs Newcastle United LIVE
Leeds United team news
#LUFC XI: Robles, Ayling, Kristensen, Wober, Firpo; Koch, McKennie, Greenwood, Harrison; Bamford, Rodrigo
Subs: Meslier, Forshaw, Gnonto, Summerville, Gray, Rutter, Roca, Aaronson, Struijk
Newcastle team news
Early team news
Hearing there could be a midfield three of McKennie, Koch and Greenwood today. Team news in 5.