Leeds United vs Manchester United live: Nine absent for hosts, goal and score updates from Elland Road

Leeds United host arch-rivals Manchester United at Elland Road this afternoon with the Whites still in search of a permanent successor to Jesse Marsch

By Joe Donnohue
4 hours ago
Updated 12th Feb 2023, 1:50pm

The American was replaced in the dugout by Michael Skubala, Chris Armas and Paco Gallardo on Wednesday night as these two sides could not be separated at Old Trafford. Leeds went two goals up shortly after half-time but were pegged back by Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho goals and left Manchester with just one point instead of three.

Due to a quirk of the Premier League fixture list, the Whites go up against their closest rivals for the second time in four days this afternoon – this time on home turf.

Assuming lead caretaker charge during the week, Michael Skubala remains in the dugout this afternoon and sees this weekend’s game as another opportunity to pick up three points.

Leeds host Man United today (Pic: Getty)

Rodrigo Moreno is still sidelined with an ankle injury, while Stuart Dallas, Archie Gray and Adam Forshaw are among those also absent from today’s matchday squad. Pascal Struijk suffered a concussion on Wednesday night and per the league’s protocols will sit out this afternoon’s contest suggesting a recall at left-back for Junior Firpo.

Meanwhile, Marc Roca, Liam Cooper and Luis Sinisterra all face late fitness tests to be ready for the visit of Erik ten Hag’s side.

Build-up, team news, minute-by-minute match coverage and full-time reaction here throughout the afternoon. Kick-off is from 2pm.

Leeds United 0-2 Manchester United: Live match updates

Key Events

Show new updates

Disallowed

Sub

90’ Rashford replaced by Elanga

Into stoppage time

90’ Four added minutes

Offside

Blocked

Leeds sub

86’ McKennie off for Greenwood

GOAL! 2-0 Garnacho

GOAL! Man Utd 1-0

80’ Shaw’s cross is glanced in by Rashford. Runs between Wober and Firpo. Referred to VAR but Koch deemed to have played him on.

Getting closer

Sub

