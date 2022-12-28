Leeds United vs Manchester City LIVE: Team news confirmed, goal and score updates at Elland Road
Leeds host champions Manchester City at Elland Road this evening as the Premier League returns following the mid-season World Cup break
The Whites are longer odds to win tonight’s game than Erling Haaland is to score a hat-trick, according to most bookmakers, as the Norwegian returns to the city of his birth. Kalvin Phillips is not expected to be involved, however, meaning Haaland will exclusively represent the visitors’ Leeds-born contingent.
United are 15th in the Premier League table, while Manchester City slipped to third over the weekend as high-flying Newcastle picked up where they left off before the World Cup with a resounding victory at Leicester.
Phillips’ absence from Pep Guardiola’s squad this evening is understood to be related to a weight issue, rather than injury which has limited him to just one Premier League appearance since his £42 million summer transfer.
Live updates, build-up, team news, analysis and full-time reaction here throughout the evening.
Leeds United vs Manchester City: Team news as Marsch welcomes back key men
Jesse Marsch
He has had a real attitude shift. He has seen that the things that we’ve been hard on him with means something and the attention to detail on the pitch and the tactical intelligence of what is necessary to be successful and the behaviours, that they all add up to being very beneficial for him and the team. We had one video session and I asked a couple of questions and he answered first and he answered correctly right away both times. I chuckled with the team and said ‘look who’s our star pupil now’
Jesse Marsch on Patrick Bamford
When he got sick, I think it disrupted a little bit his return into training, but we expect that he'll be back in training as well. And then it'll be can we get him up to speed for the Man City match but he we expect [him] to be back in training.
XI: Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Stones, Ake, Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland
Subs: Ortega, Walker, Phillips, Cancelo, Laporte, Bernardo, Gomez, Foden, Palmer
Leeds United XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Cooper, Koch, Struijk, Roca, Forshaw, Greenwood, Gnonto, Aaronson, Rodrigo
Subs: Robles, Firpo, Llorente, Klich, Gyabi, Gelhardt, Harrison, Ayling, Summerville
Jesse Marsch
Kalvin was such a good player but for me he was a really likeable, heartwarming person to have around the team. He got along with everybody here, with the older players, as well was the younger players, with me as well as the academy coaches. He just had a way of when he walked around this building he made everybody feel at home. If you were to ask me what was the hardest part of replacing Kalvin, it was a little bit of that – making sure that we still had the feeling of what Leeds United is, what it means to be from Leeds, what the history of the club means, and that human element of what we are that we still stayed strong with that. That is why in the last transfer window we looked at the quality of people and character that we brought in here as much as what we thought of from their playing perspective. And I think we’ve replaced that with really good people. We still miss Kalvin