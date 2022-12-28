Kalvin was such a good player but for me he was a really likeable, heartwarming person to have around the team. He got along with everybody here, with the older players, as well was the younger players, with me as well as the academy coaches. He just had a way of when he walked around this building he made everybody feel at home. If you were to ask me what was the hardest part of replacing Kalvin, it was a little bit of that – making sure that we still had the feeling of what Leeds United is, what it means to be from Leeds, what the history of the club means, and that human element of what we are that we still stayed strong with that. That is why in the last transfer window we looked at the quality of people and character that we brought in here as much as what we thought of from their playing perspective. And I think we’ve replaced that with really good people. We still miss Kalvin