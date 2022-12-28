The Whites are longer odds to win tonight’s game than Erling Haaland is to score a hat-trick, according to most bookmakers, as the Norwegian returns to the city of his birth. Kalvin Phillips is not expected to be involved, however, meaning Haaland will exclusively represent the visitors’ Leeds-born contingent.

United are 15th in the Premier League table, while Manchester City slipped to third over the weekend as high-flying Newcastle picked up where they left off before the World Cup with a resounding victory at Leicester.

Phillips’ absence from Pep Guardiola’s squad this evening is understood to be related to a weight issue, rather than injury which has limited him to just one Premier League appearance since his £42 million summer transfer.

Leeds host Man City at Elland Road in the Premier League (Pic: Getty)