Leeds United vs Manchester City LIVE: Early team news, goal and score updates ahead of Elland Road reunion
Leeds host champions Manchester City at Elland Road this evening as the Premier League returns following the mid-season World Cup break
The Whites are longer odds to win tonight’s game than Erling Haaland is to score a hat-trick, according to most bookmakers, as the Norwegian returns to the city of his birth. Kalvin Phillips is not expected to be involved, however, meaning Haaland will exclusively represent the visitors’ Leeds-born contingent.
United are 15th in the Premier League table, while Manchester City slipped to third over the weekend as high-flying Newcastle picked up where they left off before the World Cup with a resounding victory at Leicester.
Phillips’ absence from Pep Guardiola’s squad this evening is understood to be related to a weight issue, rather than injury which has limited him to just one Premier League appearance since his £42 million summer transfer.
Leeds United vs Manchester City: Build-up from Elland Road
Jesse Marsch
Erling was one that we thought could have a big impact and a breakout moment. He went to the U20 World Cup, in one game he scored nine goals against Honduras. We usually give three weeks to every player after an international tournament but he wanted to come back after 10 days and be at the first day of training. I even talked to him about was he sure about that, the break might be useful, and he insisted he wanted to come back and get to work. I would say within two days I thought, ‘all right, this looks a little bit different than most players’. and by the way, there was an incredible group of young players that had been bench players or out on loan. I was excited about the possibilities but after a few days you saw it come together and you knew that we could be good and that Erling could be special.
It’s an 8pm kick-off time this evening. Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video Sport to subscribers in the U.K.
If that isn’t you, you’re in the right place for minute-by-minute match updates. We’ll have it all.
19 goals in 14 appearances since signing for City this summer. Not a bad record, all things considered.
He’s already scored since the end of the World Cup break - in City’s 3-2 Carabao Cup win over Liverpool.
We can only hope he’s over-indulged a little too much over the Christmas period.
Haaland (C) and Marsch (L) during their time at FC Red Bull Salzburg
Premier League football returns and we are here at Elland Road this evening where the Whites host Man City.
