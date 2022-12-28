Erling was one that we thought could have a big impact and a breakout moment. He went to the U20 World Cup, in one game he scored nine goals against Honduras. We usually give three weeks to every player after an international tournament but he wanted to come back after 10 days and be at the first day of training. I even talked to him about was he sure about that, the break might be useful, and he insisted he wanted to come back and get to work. I would say within two days I thought, ‘all right, this looks a little bit different than most players’. and by the way, there was an incredible group of young players that had been bench players or out on loan. I was excited about the possibilities but after a few days you saw it come together and you knew that we could be good and that Erling could be special.