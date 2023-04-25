Leeds and Leicester are two of five Premier League teams with a real chance of playing Championship football next season. Both clubs have parted with the managers who took charge the last time they met with Jesse Marsch and Brendan Rodgers relieved of their duties during the second half of the season.

Dean Smith has taken the reins at the King Power Stadium, assisted by Craig Shakespeare and John Terry, while Javi Gracia will lead the Whites for the tenth time in the top flight this evening.

The Foxes came from behind to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 last weekend, whilst Leeds were defeated by the same scoreline at Fulham. United are without a win in three games, since victory against Nottingham Forest at Elland Road, and sit 16th in the table after damaging defeats by Crystal Palace and Liverpool. Leicester, meanwhile, are 17th – one point and one place below Leeds.

Leeds host Leicester in a relegation six-pointer at Elland Road tonight (Pic: Getty)

Tonight’s game could see Smith welcome James Maddison and Harvey Barnes back into the starting line-up; the latter has scored in each of his last five outings against Leeds. It remains to be seen whether Patrick Bamford is available from the start or whether Rodrigo is preferred to lead the line once more for the home side.