Leeds United vs Leicester City live: Wober missing but McKennie retains place, goal and score updates from huge Elland Road fixture
Leeds United host Leicester City this evening in what could prove to be a season-defining fixture for both sides as they each look to avoid relegation from the Premier League
Leeds and Leicester are two of five Premier League teams with a real chance of playing Championship football next season. Both clubs have parted with the managers who took charge the last time they met with Jesse Marsch and Brendan Rodgers relieved of their duties during the second half of the season.
Dean Smith has taken the reins at the King Power Stadium, assisted by Craig Shakespeare and John Terry, while Javi Gracia will lead the Whites for the tenth time in the top flight this evening.
The Foxes came from behind to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 last weekend, whilst Leeds were defeated by the same scoreline at Fulham. United are without a win in three games, since victory against Nottingham Forest at Elland Road, and sit 16th in the table after damaging defeats by Crystal Palace and Liverpool. Leicester, meanwhile, are 17th – one point and one place below Leeds.
Tonight’s game could see Smith welcome James Maddison and Harvey Barnes back into the starting line-up; the latter has scored in each of his last five outings against Leeds. It remains to be seen whether Patrick Bamford is available from the start or whether Rodrigo is preferred to lead the line once more for the home side.
Kick-off is at 8pm. Match updates, build-up and team news here throughout the evening.
KICK-OFF
1’ Underway at Elland Road. Hold onto your hats.
Leicester City team news
Leeds United team news
#LUFC XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Firpo; Roca, McKennie, Harrison, Sinisterra; Bamford, Rodrigo
Subs: Robles, Kristensen, Summerville, Forshaw, Gnonto, Rutter, Struijk, Aaronson, Greenwood
McKennie and Aaronson
Plenty of debate around these two and whether they deserve to retain their places after last weekend’s Fulham defeat. Neither covered themselves in glory and Javi Gracia does have options to replace them, but will he?
This is what the gaffer said in his pre-match press conference.
We need to change something but the solution is not always to change players. We have to find a way to have a better balance, like we did in many other games.
Form Book
Leeds United’s last five games:
1-2 vs Fulham (a)
1-6 vs Liverpool (h)
1-5 vs Crystal Palace (h)
2-1 vs Nottingham Forest (h)
1-4 vs Arsenal (a)
Leicester City’s last five games:
2-1 vs Wolves (a)
1-3 vs Man City (a)
0-1 vs Bournemouth (h)
1-2 vs Aston Villa (h)
1-2 vs Crystal Palace (a)