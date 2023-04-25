Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United vs Leicester City live: Sinisterra scores and limps off in first half, goal and score updates from huge Elland Road fixture

Leeds United host Leicester City this evening in what could prove to be a season-defining fixture for both sides as they each look to avoid relegation from the Premier League

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 25th Apr 2023, 16:55 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 20:31 BST

Leeds and Leicester are two of five Premier League teams with a real chance of playing Championship football next season. Both clubs have parted with the managers who took charge the last time they met with Jesse Marsch and Brendan Rodgers relieved of their duties during the second half of the season.

Dean Smith has taken the reins at the King Power Stadium, assisted by Craig Shakespeare and John Terry, while Javi Gracia will lead the Whites for the tenth time in the top flight this evening.

The Foxes came from behind to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 last weekend, whilst Leeds were defeated by the same scoreline at Fulham. United are without a win in three games, since victory against Nottingham Forest at Elland Road, and sit 16th in the table after damaging defeats by Crystal Palace and Liverpool. Leicester, meanwhile, are 17th – one point and one place below Leeds.

Leeds host Leicester in a relegation six-pointer at Elland Road tonight (Pic: Getty)Leeds host Leicester in a relegation six-pointer at Elland Road tonight (Pic: Getty)
Leeds host Leicester in a relegation six-pointer at Elland Road tonight (Pic: Getty)

Tonight’s game could see Smith welcome James Maddison and Harvey Barnes back into the starting line-up; the latter has scored in each of his last five outings against Leeds. It remains to be seen whether Patrick Bamford is available from the start or whether Rodrigo is preferred to lead the line once more for the home side.

Kick-off is at 8pm. Match updates, build-up and team news here throughout the evening.

Leeds United 1-0 Leicester City LIVE

Show new updates
21:40 BST

GOAL! Leicester equalise 1-1

21:32 BST

Great stops

73' Big double save from Meslier. First from Iheanacho's long-range drive then from Daka's follow-up which he stops with his chest. Elland Road then on its feet to applaud well after the fact. Rarely see that.

21:29 BST

Leicester subs

ON: Vardy, Daka

OFF: Tete, Barnes

21:27 BST

Sub

21:25 BST

Vote of confidence

21:23 BST

Calm it

62’ Firpo clears the ball up to Bamford, who controls, spins, draws a foul and earns a free-kick. Leeds probably wanted the advantage, but what they need is this free-kick to calm everything down.

21:19 BST

Booked

60' Cooper yellowed for a trip on the edge of the box. Iheanacho goes down. This is well within range for Leicester's set-piece experts.

21:16 BST

Feels like a Leicester goal is coming...

57' Barnes with a curling effort off target at the end of a Leicester move which saw them keep possession for three minutes.

21:11 BST

Yellow

53' Roca into the book for a silly foul straight through the back of Maddison's ankles. All day.

21:11 BST

Booking

52' Soumare booked for clipping Rodrigo as the Spaniard tried to advance through the centre-circle. Elland Road whipped into a frenzy once more.

