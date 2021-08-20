Leeds United supporters inside Elland Road in May. Pic: JON SUPER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

In their first home game of the season, Leeds United will host Everton in front of a full capacity crowd for the first time since Luke Ayling’s rocket volley against Huddersfield put the Whites’ Championship promotion charge into fifth gear.

Eight thousand fans returned to watch Marcelo Bielsa’s side in a 3-1 victory over West Brom in May but with over 37,000 bums on seats this weekend the club have released guidelines to ensure the safety of fans returning to the stadium this weekend.

In a statement for the Leeds United website, the club said: “The club have been working closely with the Premier League to ensure the safety of our supporters at all times, and so it is vital that we all work together to make matchdays as safe as possible during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Your matchday experience may be slightly different to before and so we are asking all fans to arrive early ahead of kick-off.”

“Ahead of your visit to Elland Road, please ensure that you have read our Supporter Code of Conduct. By purchasing a ticket, you are agreeing to follow this Code of Conduct at all times.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the Code of Conduct:

Do I need a COVID certificate to attend?

No. There will be no COVID certification checks on arrival at the stadium.

The club encourages you to take a lateral flow test up to 48 hours before the match and asks that you do not attend if you are positive, have symptoms, or have been told to isolate by Test and Trace.

They also ask that you consider your own vulnerability status as the club are unfortunately not able to eliminate all risk of transmission.

You can find the club’s match ticket refund policy here.

Do I need to wear a mask?

The club encourages those over the age of 11 to continue wearing face coverings when indoors unless exempt or while eating and drinking.

There is no requirement to wear a mask in your seat while watching the game - whether or not you choose to do so is down to your own personal preference.

Can I celebrate?

The club advises that excessive singing and shouting can increase transmission and suggests that you avoid hugging or close contact with people you don’t know.

What can I do to reduce transmission?

The club recommends paying attention to hygiene - covering your mouth to cough or sneeze, washing or sanitising your hands, and avoiding touching your face where possible.

When moving down the row toward your seat, try and face away from other fans as you travel past them.

Follow stadium signage and staff instructions, and avoid gathering in congested areas - eat in your seat rather than on the concourse.

Go cashless where possible. The club are moving toward making the whole stadium cashless and, while some cash tills remain this weekend, you will be encouraged to use newly-installed pre-order points.