Daniel Farke takes to the home dugout at Elland Road for the first time today as the Whites welcome Erol Bulut’s Bluebirds in their Championship opener.

Leeds are without strikers Patrick Bamford, Georginio Rutter and Mateo Joseph through injury, leaving Joe Gelhardt, Willy Gnonto and Daniel James as the new manager’s options to lead the line in attack.

Cardiff are injury-hit themselves, but have signed boyhood fan and Wales icon Aaron Ramsey during the summer transfer window.

Leeds host Cardiff City in their 2023/24 season opener at Elland Road. (Pic: Getty)

Leeds’ first summer addition Ethan Ampadu is expected to start in midfield this afternoon, while fellow new signing Sam Byram is also in line to start after a pre-season in which he proved his fitness.

Karl Darlow will be named on the substitutes’ bench as Leeds’ No. 1 Illan Meslier remains at the club, despite a summer of transfer speculation.