Leeds United vs Cardiff City live: Team news, goal and score updates as Pablo Hernandez returns to Elland Road
Daniel Farke takes to the home dugout at Elland Road for the first time today as the Whites welcome Erol Bulut’s Bluebirds in their Championship opener.
Leeds are without strikers Patrick Bamford, Georginio Rutter and Mateo Joseph through injury, leaving Joe Gelhardt, Willy Gnonto and Daniel James as the new manager’s options to lead the line in attack.
Cardiff are injury-hit themselves, but have signed boyhood fan and Wales icon Aaron Ramsey during the summer transfer window.
Leeds’ first summer addition Ethan Ampadu is expected to start in midfield this afternoon, while fellow new signing Sam Byram is also in line to start after a pre-season in which he proved his fitness.
Karl Darlow will be named on the substitutes’ bench as Leeds’ No. 1 Illan Meslier remains at the club, despite a summer of transfer speculation.
Follow all the action throughout the afternoon with the Yorkshire Evening Post. Live match updates, build-up, team news, minute-by-minute coverage and post match quotes here.
Leeds United vs Cardiff City LIVE
Arrivals
Players arriving at Elland Road shortly. Let’s see who’s in today’s matchday squad.
Special guest: El Mago
New No. 5: Charlie Cresswell
Injuries
Scene-setter
New face, famous name
Archie Gray in line to make his professional debut this afternoon at the age of 17. He’s been around the first team setup since he was a 15 year old, back when Marcelo Bielsa was still in charge - remember those days - so it’s been a long time coming, despite his young years.
Here’s hoping there’s a successful season ahead of him.
Here we go again...
Welcome back to Elland Road.
No pre-season friendlies here this summer therefore it’s been a long wait to get back into the ground, but it’s finally here. Cardiff await this afternoon.
Team news from 1:30pm. 46 games to go, soon to be 45. Strap in.