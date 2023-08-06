Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United vs Cardiff City live: Team news, goal and score updates as Pablo Hernandez returns to Elland Road

Leeds United begin their 2023/24 campaign at home to Cardiff City this afternoon. Kick-off is scheduled for 2:30pm at Elland Road.
Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 6th Aug 2023, 10:42 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2023, 12:26 BST

Daniel Farke takes to the home dugout at Elland Road for the first time today as the Whites welcome Erol Bulut’s Bluebirds in their Championship opener.

Leeds are without strikers Patrick Bamford, Georginio Rutter and Mateo Joseph through injury, leaving Joe Gelhardt, Willy Gnonto and Daniel James as the new manager’s options to lead the line in attack.

Cardiff are injury-hit themselves, but have signed boyhood fan and Wales icon Aaron Ramsey during the summer transfer window.

Leeds host Cardiff City in their 2023/24 season opener at Elland Road. (Pic: Getty)Leeds host Cardiff City in their 2023/24 season opener at Elland Road. (Pic: Getty)
Leeds’ first summer addition Ethan Ampadu is expected to start in midfield this afternoon, while fellow new signing Sam Byram is also in line to start after a pre-season in which he proved his fitness.

Karl Darlow will be named on the substitutes’ bench as Leeds’ No. 1 Illan Meslier remains at the club, despite a summer of transfer speculation.

Follow all the action throughout the afternoon with the Yorkshire Evening Post. Live match updates, build-up, team news, minute-by-minute coverage and post match quotes here.

Leeds United vs Cardiff City LIVE

10:47 BSTUpdated 12:45 BST

Arrivals

Players arriving at Elland Road shortly. Let’s see who’s in today’s matchday squad.

12:24 BST

Special guest: El Mago

10:47 BST

New No. 5: Charlie Cresswell

10:50 BST

Injuries

10:45 BST

Scene-setter

10:44 BST

New face, famous name

Archie Gray in line to make his professional debut this afternoon at the age of 17. He’s been around the first team setup since he was a 15 year old, back when Marcelo Bielsa was still in charge - remember those days - so it’s been a long time coming, despite his young years.

Here’s hoping there’s a successful season ahead of him.

10:43 BST

Here we go again...

Welcome back to Elland Road.

No pre-season friendlies here this summer therefore it’s been a long wait to get back into the ground, but it’s finally here. Cardiff await this afternoon.

Team news from 1:30pm. 46 games to go, soon to be 45. Strap in.

