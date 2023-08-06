Leeds United vs Cardiff City live: Gnonto starts, Gray makes debut, goal and score updates at Elland Road
Daniel Farke takes to the home dugout at Elland Road for the first time today as the Whites welcome Erol Bulut’s Bluebirds in their Championship opener.
Leeds are without strikers Patrick Bamford, Georginio Rutter and Mateo Joseph through injury, leaving Joe Gelhardt, Willy Gnonto and Daniel James as the new manager’s options to lead the line in attack.
Cardiff are injury-hit themselves, but have signed boyhood fan and Wales icon Aaron Ramsey during the summer transfer window.
Leeds’ first summer addition Ethan Ampadu is expected to start in midfield this afternoon, while fellow new signing Sam Byram is also in line to start after a pre-season in which he proved his fitness.
Karl Darlow will be named on the substitutes’ bench as Leeds’ No. 1 Illan Meslier remains at the club, despite a summer of transfer speculation.
Follow all the action throughout the afternoon with the Yorkshire Evening Post. Live match updates, build-up, team news, minute-by-minute coverage and post match quotes here.
Leeds United 0-2 Cardiff City LIVE
Stoppage time
45’ Five added minutes.
Comes to nothing
43’ Free header in the middle for Struijk but directs it straight at Alnwick.
2-0 Cardiff - Ugbo
39’ Not good. A simple one-two on the edge of the box gets Bowler into the penalty area. Ramsey’s shot deflects through to the back post where Ugbo and Grant were queuing up for an easy finish.
First shot on target
38’ Good effort. Hjelde into Sinisterra whose one-two with Gnonto allows him to find Summerville in space on the edge of the area. Forces a good save from Alnwick who palms out for a corner.
32’ Dan James latches onto a knockdown and shoots from 20 yards but it’s always rising over the crossbar.
Injury
30’ Ebou Adams coming on for Joe Ralls. Visitors make the first change.
Danger cleared
Free-kick
25’ Sinisterra performs a Maradona-esque spin to turn away from Ralls then is chopped down on the edge of the penalty area by Wintle. Free-kick Leeds in a dangerous position.
GOAL. Bowler 1-0
23’ Cardiff open the scoring against the run of play. O’Dowda with a free run down the left, cuts back to Bowler on the penalty spot. Ampadu blocks his first effort which falls to Ugbo. He lays off Bowler again who makes no mistake the second time.
Board
Paraag Marathe, Rudy Cline-Thomas and Peter Lowy in attendance today. Angus Kinnear also here. Board of directors full house. #lufc