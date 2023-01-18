Cardiff will be without first-team head coach Mark Hudson this time around, after the former central defender parted company with the Bluebirds following a 1-1 draw against Wigan Athletic last weekend. Jesse Marsch will instead shake hands with caretaker boss Dean Whitehead before kick-off, who will look to earn a shock result over the Premier League side in his bid to convince Cardiff’s board of directors he deserves a permanent stint in the job.

Leeds are unable to call on new £30 million striker Georginio Rutter this evening, as the Frenchman was not registered for the initial fixture at the Cardiff City Stadium. However, Marsch did allude to the fact Luis Sinisterra may be able to play some part in Wednesday night’s cup clash, having spent the best part of two months on the sidelines with a foot injury.

Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw, Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville are Leeds’ confirmed absentees, while club captain Liam Cooper is set to miss out also with a knee injury picked up in training during the week. This means January addition Max Wober could come into the starting line-up for the first time, having been introduced from the bench in Leeds’ two previous fixtures.

Leeds host Cardiff at Elland Road in their FA Cup Third Round Replay tonight (Pic: Getty)