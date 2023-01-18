Leeds United vs Cardiff City live: Early team news, goal and score updates from FA Cup Replay
Leeds United host Cardiff City at Elland Road this evening in their FA Cup Third Round Replay as the two sides battle it out to reach the next stage of the competition
Cardiff will be without first-team head coach Mark Hudson this time around, after the former central defender parted company with the Bluebirds following a 1-1 draw against Wigan Athletic last weekend. Jesse Marsch will instead shake hands with caretaker boss Dean Whitehead before kick-off, who will look to earn a shock result over the Premier League side in his bid to convince Cardiff’s board of directors he deserves a permanent stint in the job.
Leeds are unable to call on new £30 million striker Georginio Rutter this evening, as the Frenchman was not registered for the initial fixture at the Cardiff City Stadium. However, Marsch did allude to the fact Luis Sinisterra may be able to play some part in Wednesday night’s cup clash, having spent the best part of two months on the sidelines with a foot injury.
Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw, Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville are Leeds’ confirmed absentees, while club captain Liam Cooper is set to miss out also with a knee injury picked up in training during the week. This means January addition Max Wober could come into the starting line-up for the first time, having been introduced from the bench in Leeds’ two previous fixtures.
Live match updates, team news, build-up and analysis throughout the evening here. Kick-off is at 7:45pm.
Leeds United vs Cardiff City LIVE
No Rutter tonight due to FA Cup rules, but the 20-year-old has been in training this week after sealing a club-record transfer on Saturday night. Learn more about the attacker here.
Team buses pulling up shortly, we’ll let you know who’s here, who’s passed a fitness test and crucially, who is absent.
Cardiff boss Mark Hudson was sacked over the weekend after his Bluebirds squandered another lead during stoppage time - this time against Wigan Athletic. The Hudson family released the following video - puts things into perspective.
12 goals for the Under-21s this season - and almost an equaliser in the reverse fixture at the Cardiff City Stadium before Sonny Perkins salvaged a replay. Mateo Joseph could be in contention tonight.
Good evening everybody, we’re back at Elland Road for Leeds’ umpteenth match of January thus far, as the Whites take on Cardiff City in their FA Cup Third Round Replay. The sides drew 2-2 just under a fortnight ago in south Wales and will be eyeing a Fourth Round tie with Accrington Stanley or non-league Boreham Wood if they are to go through tonight.
