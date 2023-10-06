Leeds United vs Bristol City press conference live: Daniel Farke joins press as club confirm player departure
After a brief blip on the south coast, Leeds were back to winning ways in midweek as Queens Park Rangers were downed 1-0 by a Crysencio Summerville strike.
Goalkeeper Asmir Begović’s stoppage time sending off courted controversy, while returning forward Patrick Bamford drew R’s ire for his part in the veteran stopper’s expulsion.
Leeds go into Saturday’s contest with Nigel Pearson’s Robins having lost just once in their last eight league matches - the 3-1 defeat to Southampton last weekend.
Djed Spence, Willy Gnonto, Junior Firpo and Stuart Dallas remain absent but Farke is expected to provide a fresh fitness and injury update following his players’ recovery from Wednesday night.
Updates from 1:30pm. Follow what the manager has to say here.
Daniel Farke press conference LIVE
Key Events
BREAKING: Helder Costa departs
Helder Costa has left Leeds United by mutual consent after 71 appearances and eight goals.
Bamford Begovic dispute
Asmir Begovic’s red card for a lunge towards Patrick Bamford on Wednesday night has been rescinded, the FA have announced.
It is not specified whether Bamford will face further action.
Presser countdown
Farke will be with us in half an hour. Some Elland Road transfer news to come at 1:15. Stay tuned.
England call-ups
Leeds United quartet Archie Gray, Mateo Joseph, Darko Gyabi and Charlie Cresswell have been called up to various England youth international squads this month. Congratulations, lads.
U19: Archie Gray
U20: Mateo Joseph, Darko Gyabi
U21: Charlie Cresswell
Loanee misses out
Despite being named in Spain’s preliminary squad list for upcoming internationals, Leeds’ loanee Marc Roca has not made the final selection.
Hard lines.
Georgi
Georginio Rutter’s assist on Wednesday was his fifth goal contribution in nine league appearances this season. Statistically, he is one of the Championship’s most prolific and efficient dribblers.
No player has directly contributed to more goals by beating his man than Rutter.
Shack update
Hoping for good news on the injury front, starting with Jamie Shackleton who sat out Wednesday’s 1-0 win with a shoulder problem.
The aforementioned quartet of Gnonto, Spence, Firpo and Dallas won’t make tomorrow’s game, but are in with a chance following the international break.
Welcome to Thorp Arch
Press conferences like London buses these days. Less than 48 hours ago we last heard from Farke, but the German is in front of us again this afternoon.
Fingers crossed no new knocks or injuries to report.