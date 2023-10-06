Leeds United manager Daniel Farke joins the media from 1:30pm this afternoon to preview the Whites’ fixture with Bristol City this weekend.

Daniel Farke at full time. Leeds United v Watford FC. SkyBet Championship. Elland Road Stadium Picture Bruce Rollinson 23 Septemer 2023.

After a brief blip on the south coast, Leeds were back to winning ways in midweek as Queens Park Rangers were downed 1-0 by a Crysencio Summerville strike.

Goalkeeper Asmir Begović’s stoppage time sending off courted controversy, while returning forward Patrick Bamford drew R’s ire for his part in the veteran stopper’s expulsion.

Leeds go into Saturday’s contest with Nigel Pearson’s Robins having lost just once in their last eight league matches - the 3-1 defeat to Southampton last weekend.

Djed Spence, Willy Gnonto, Junior Firpo and Stuart Dallas remain absent but Farke is expected to provide a fresh fitness and injury update following his players’ recovery from Wednesday night.