Leeds United vs Bristol City live: Updates and analysis from Elland Road

Leeds United and Daniel Farke welcome Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City to Elland Road this afternoon. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Robins trail Leeds by just a single point in the Championship this season, but come into this one firm underdogs after Leeds bounced back with a win over Queens Park Rangers in midweek.

Pearson’s side have won two and lost two of their last four, seeing off Plymouth Argyle by four goals to one, and Rotherham United away from home just three days ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad