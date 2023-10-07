Leeds United vs Bristol City live: Updates and analysis from Elland Road
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Robins trail Leeds by just a single point in the Championship this season, but come into this one firm underdogs after Leeds bounced back with a win over Queens Park Rangers in midweek.
Pearson’s side have won two and lost two of their last four, seeing off Plymouth Argyle by four goals to one, and Rotherham United away from home just three days ago.
Leeds remain without Willy Gnonto, Djed Spence, Jamie Shackleton, Junior Firpo and Stuart Dallas for today’s game. Build-up, team news, goal and score updates here throughout the day.
Leeds United vs Bristol City LIVE
Key Events
Phew
87: Cleared and ball backin behind for a goal kick
Huge block
87: From Byram to block a Weimann drive at the far post, corner again then
Big clearance
86: From Rodon to a cross from the left
Archie Gray
85: Name being sung from the terraces, excellent disply at right back
Huge standing ovation
82: As Rutter is subbed, was starting to tire, but a fanastic display. Bamford on now
Ambitous
80: Pring has a dig from 25 yards out as the corner is cleared, cheers as his effort flies over and wide
It’s getting nervy
80: Another Robins corner after Rodon hacks a clearance away
Dan James
78: Subbed for Anthony, standing ovation
OFF THE LINE!
77: Byram, brilliant clearance, right under the far left post
Robins pressure
77: Meslier punches clear a cross but they come again, corner