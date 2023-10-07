Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Live

Leeds United vs Bristol City live: Updates and analysis from Elland Road

Leeds United and Daniel Farke welcome Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City to Elland Road this afternoon. Kick-off is at 3pm.
By Lee Sobot
Published 7th Oct 2023, 11:41 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 14:56 BST
The Robins trail Leeds by just a single point in the Championship this season, but come into this one firm underdogs after Leeds bounced back with a win over Queens Park Rangers in midweek.

Pearson’s side have won two and lost two of their last four, seeing off Plymouth Argyle by four goals to one, and Rotherham United away from home just three days ago.

Leeds remain without Willy Gnonto, Djed Spence, Jamie Shackleton, Junior Firpo and Stuart Dallas for today’s game. Build-up, team news, goal and score updates here throughout the day.

Leeds United vs Bristol City LIVE

Show new updates
16:49 BST

Phew

87: Cleared and ball backin behind for a goal kick

16:48 BST

Huge block

87: From Byram to block a Weimann drive at the far post, corner again then

16:48 BST

Big clearance

86: From Rodon to a cross from the left

16:47 BST

Archie Gray

85: Name being sung from the terraces, excellent disply at right back

16:45 BST

Huge standing ovation

82: As Rutter is subbed, was starting to tire, but a fanastic display. Bamford on now

16:42 BST

Ambitous

80: Pring has a dig from 25 yards out as the corner is cleared, cheers as his effort flies over and wide

16:42 BST

It’s getting nervy

80: Another Robins corner after Rodon hacks a clearance away

16:39 BST

Dan James

78: Subbed for Anthony, standing ovation

16:39 BST

OFF THE LINE!

77: Byram, brilliant clearance, right under the far left post

16:38 BST

Robins pressure

77: Meslier punches clear a cross but they come again, corner

