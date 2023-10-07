Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United vs Bristol City live: Early team news, goal and score updates from Elland Road

Leeds United and Daniel Farke welcome Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City to Elland Road this afternoon. Kick-off is at 3pm.
By Lee Sobot
Published 7th Oct 2023, 11:41 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 12:39 BST
The Robins trail Leeds by just a single point in the Championship this season, but come into this one firm underdogs after Leeds bounced back with a win over Queens Park Rangers in midweek.

Pearson’s side have won two and lost two of their last four, seeing off Plymouth Argyle by four goals to one, and Rotherham United away from home just three days ago.

Leeds are without the likes of Willy Gnonto, Djed Spence, Jamie Shackleton and Junior Firpo for today’s game, while Sam Byram is subject to a late decision on whether he is able to play or not, meaning Farke may need to be creative when it comes to his team selection, in particular at left-back.

Build-up, team news, goal and score updates here throughout the day.

Leeds United vs Bristol City LIVE

12:28 BST

Stage is set, a warm one, 21 degrees forecast

Stage is set, a warm one, 21 degrees forecast
12:15 BST

Back again - Elland Road

Back again - Elland Road
11:43 BST

Welcome to Elland Road

Good morning, it’s the final game before October’s international break and Leeds are looking to make it three consecutive home wins in the Championship today.

Watford and QPR have been seen off on home turf in recent weeks, but Bristol City - who trail United by just a single point - will be a different proposition altogether on paper.

Updates here. Team news from 2pm. Kick-off at 3.

