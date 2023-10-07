Leeds United and Daniel Farke welcome Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City to Elland Road this afternoon. Kick-off is at 3pm.

The Robins trail Leeds by just a single point in the Championship this season, but come into this one firm underdogs after Leeds bounced back with a win over Queens Park Rangers in midweek.

Pearson’s side have won two and lost two of their last four, seeing off Plymouth Argyle by four goals to one, and Rotherham United away from home just three days ago.

Leeds are without the likes of Willy Gnonto, Djed Spence, Jamie Shackleton and Junior Firpo for today’s game, while Sam Byram is subject to a late decision on whether he is able to play or not, meaning Farke may need to be creative when it comes to his team selection, in particular at left-back.