Leeds United vs Brentford live: Rutter and Gelhardt in squad, goal and score updates from Elland Road

Leeds entertain Brentford in the Premier League at Elland Road this afternoon. Kick-off is from 2pm.

By Joe Donnohue
4 hours ago
Updated 22nd Jan 2023, 1:07pm

The Whites are without a win in five Premier League matches and will be keen to get their own back on Brentford, who defeated Jesse Marsch’s side 5-2 earlier this season in west London. Marsch was sent off in that fixture, deemed to have remonstrated too vigorously with the referee, and has not incurred a touchline suspension since, but remains an animated character on the sidelines at Elland Road.

Today’s opponents are in fine form having beaten Liverpool and AFC Bournemouth since the turn of the year, while Leeds are still in search of their first three points of 2023. The Bees can put pressure on teams above them, as they eye a spot in the European qualification places, while United will look to distance themselves from the foot of the table.

Live match updates, analysis, minute-by-minute coverage, team news and build-up here throughout the day.

Leeds host Brentford at Elland Road (Pic: Getty)

Leeds United 0-0 Brentford LIVE

Double-act

51' Well-worked move between Ayling and Rodrigo, ending with the Spaniard trying to work a low cross into the six-yard box. Cut out in the end but clever from the pair of them.

Better...

48' Harrison tries to thread in one of Gnonto or Rodrigo but Raya is quick off the mark.

Bright start

46’ Nice move from Leeds. Adams involved, Rodrigo takes it on, Gnonto, Rodrigo again and then Struijk, off balance, can’t dig out the cross.

Kick-off No. 2

46’ Second half underway

Second half imminent

Unchanged at the break

Patterns of play

HT: Leeds 0-0 Brentford

Not a lot happened. Two sides sparring, but little quality to speak of. Toney and Koch the only good battle.

Stoppage time

45’ One added minute

Saved

39' Rodrigo tests Raya from 25 yards. Goalkeeper down low to his right and claims.

Important

36' Rico Henry unmarked on the far side as a long diagonal is played forward to Toney. Henry picks it up and squares to the frontman but Koch decisively intercepts.

