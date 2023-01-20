The Whites are without a win in the Premier League since an early November triumph against AFC Bournemouth but saw off Cardiff City at the second time of asking in midweek with an emphatic 5-2 victory. Man of the moment Willy Gnonto continued his fine form in front of goal with two strikes, including one truly spectacular effort, while Patrick Bamford made a goalscoring return to Elland Road, netting a brace versus the Bluebirds – his first goals on home turf since Brentford’s visit in December 2021.