Leeds United vs Brentford: Jesse Marsch's pre-match press conference as Whites boss offers injury update

Leeds United will host Brentford at Elland Road this weekend, looking to record their first Premier League win of 2023 – but first, Jesse Marsch’s pre-match press briefing

By Joe Donnohue
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Whites are without a win in the Premier League since an early November triumph against AFC Bournemouth but saw off Cardiff City at the second time of asking in midweek with an emphatic 5-2 victory. Man of the moment Willy Gnonto continued his fine form in front of goal with two strikes, including one truly spectacular effort, while Patrick Bamford made a goalscoring return to Elland Road, netting a brace versus the Bluebirds – his first goals on home turf since Brentford’s visit in December 2021.

Jesse Marsch is expected to give a comprehensive injury update this afternoon as he briefs the media before preparing his United side for a pivotal fixture. With Leeds just two points clear of the relegation zone and 20th place simultaneously, a much-needed win would go a long way to easing the pressure on the American.

Marsch’s press conference is scheduled to get underway from 1:30pm this afternoon. Live updates throughout here.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United applauds the fans during the Premier League match between Leeds United and West Ham United at Elland Road on January 04, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
