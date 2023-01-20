Leeds United vs Brentford: Jesse Marsch's pre-match press conference as Whites boss offers injury update
Leeds United will host Brentford at Elland Road this weekend, looking to record their first Premier League win of 2023 – but first, Jesse Marsch’s pre-match press briefing
The Whites are without a win in the Premier League since an early November triumph against AFC Bournemouth but saw off Cardiff City at the second time of asking in midweek with an emphatic 5-2 victory. Man of the moment Willy Gnonto continued his fine form in front of goal with two strikes, including one truly spectacular effort, while Patrick Bamford made a goalscoring return to Elland Road, netting a brace versus the Bluebirds – his first goals on home turf since Brentford’s visit in December 2021.
Jesse Marsch is expected to give a comprehensive injury update this afternoon as he briefs the media before preparing his United side for a pivotal fixture. With Leeds just two points clear of the relegation zone and 20th place simultaneously, a much-needed win would go a long way to easing the pressure on the American.
Marsch’s press conference is scheduled to get underway from 1:30pm this afternoon. Live updates throughout here.