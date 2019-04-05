Leeds United vs Aston Villa selected for TV coverage as final Elland Road clash is rearranged

Leeds United's final Championship home game of the season has been selected by Sky Sports for full television coverage.

The Whites host Aston Villa at Elland Road in the penultimate game of the league campaign.

Marcelo Bielsa's side will now play their final home fixture of the season on Sunday, April 28 - with kick-off set for 12pm in LS11.

Sky Sports have selected the top three sides in the division for coverage across the weekend in what could be a season-defining weekend of action.

Sheffield United will now host Ipswich Town at Bramall Lane on April 27 at 17:30 while Norwich City will welcome Blackburn Rovers to Carrow Road at 19:30 that same evening.

Sky Sports selection dates:

Sheffield United v Ipswich Town (April 27, 17:30)

Norwich City v Blackburn Rovers (April 27, 19:30)

Leeds United v Aston Villa (April 28, 12:00)