Leeds United vs Aston Vila live: Early team news, build-up and TV info from Elland Road
Leeds United host Aston Villa at Elland Road in the Premier League this afternoon
Leeds’ 29-day wait for a return to Premier League action comes to an end this afternoon as the Whites take on Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa.
The Midlands club are winless away from home this season and currently sit below United in the Premier League table.
Leeds’ last outing in this competition was a 5-2 defeat to Brentford in the capital, and the team are keen to get back to winning ways at home.
Kick-off is at 4:30pm today.
Build-up, team news, analysis, minute-by-minute coverage and full-time reaction all in one place.
Leeds United vs Aston Vila live: Early team news, build-up and TV info from Elland Road
Last updated: Sunday, 02 October, 2022, 15:16
Late fitness test?
Arrivals confirmed
Sinisterra, Meslier, Koch, Harrison, Roca, Gnonto, Summerville, Greenwood, Bamford and Gelhardt all here this afternoon
Kinnear’s stance on time-wasting
In position
Familiar faces
Expecting some arrivals on the pitch shortly. Leeds team bus pulling in, players filing out.
Gnonto expected
New signing Willy Gnonto expected to be named in Leeds’ matchday squad for the first time since arriving on deadline day.
Jesse Marsch suggested he would be involved in some capacity this afternoon after starting for Italy’s senior side during the international break.
Still just 18 years old.
Warm up for this afternoon’s game with big-match preview and some light-hearted chatter on the Inside Elland Road podcast.
Listen now.
Friday night lights
The youngsters defeated Stoke U21s by four goals to nil on Friday night at York. Mateo Joseph (3) and Sonny Perkins on the scoresheet yet again - 15 goals for the season between them. Fair to say they’re knocking on the door,
Read what head coach Michael Skubala had to say about his young forwards below.
Welcome to Elland Road
It’s been too long. Welcome back to Elland Road for Leeds’ Premier League encounter with Aston Villa - almost a month on from the first-team’s last game here.
In the meantime, the Under-21s - featuring Bamford, Cooper, Ayling, Firpo and Summerville - have won twice, including once here in LS11.
Team news to come from 3:30pm.
All the build-up throughout the afternoon will filter into this live blog. Don’t miss a thing.