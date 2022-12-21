Leeds United vs AS Monaco live: Team news, goal and score updates from Elland Road friendly
Leeds United host Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in their final mid-season friendly ahead of the Premier League’s resumption next week
Jesse Marsch is expected to utilise his full squad in tonight’s friendly encounter in order to prepare his side for the visit of Manchester City in a week’s time. Leeds have won three out of three friendlies so far during the World Cup break, defeating Preston North End, Elche and Real Sociedad.
Tonight’s opponents are sixth in Ligue 1 and boast the likes of Swiss international forward Breel Embolo, Senegalese winger Krepin Diatta and Russian midfielder Aleksandr Golovin in their ranks. United will need to be at their very best to defeat Philippe Clement’s men.
This evening’s fixture also pits Jesse Marsch up against two of his former players: Takumi Minamino and Mohamed Camara. Both played under the 49-year-old at FC Red Bull Salzburg, while both were linked with a move to Elland Road this summer.
Follow all the action here tonight here with our dedicated match blog, providing team news, analysis, reaction and full-time player ratings.
Tonight’s game is a 7pm kick-off.
Monaco XI: Nubel (GK), Maripan, Camara, Jakobs, Matazo, Golovin, Sarr, Aguilar, Embolo, Ben Seghir, Martins
Subs: Didillon, Vanderson, Badiashile, Boadu, Ben Yedder, Jean Lucas, Caio Henrique, Minamino, Diatta, Lemarechal, Volland, Magassa
#LUFC XI: Klaesson, Kristensen, Ayling, Struijk, Koch, Forshaw, Roca, Greenwood, Aaronson, Gnonto, Gelhardt
Subs: Robles, Van den Heuvel, Firpo, Llorente, Gyabi, Hjelde, Drameh, Joseph
AS Monaco: A Factfile
Founded: 23 November 1924
Ground: Stade Louis II (Capacity: 16,500)
Current standings: 6th in Ligue 1
2021/22: 3rd place
Head coach: Philippe Clement
Captain: Wissam Ben Yedder