Leeds United vs AS Monaco live: Team news, goal and score updates from Elland Road friendly

Leeds United host Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in their final mid-season friendly ahead of the Premier League’s resumption next week

By Joe Donnohue
1 hour ago
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 5:51pm

Jesse Marsch is expected to utilise his full squad in tonight’s friendly encounter in order to prepare his side for the visit of Manchester City in a week’s time. Leeds have won three out of three friendlies so far during the World Cup break, defeating Preston North End, Elche and Real Sociedad.

Tonight’s opponents are sixth in Ligue 1 and boast the likes of Swiss international forward Breel Embolo, Senegalese winger Krepin Diatta and Russian midfielder Aleksandr Golovin in their ranks. United will need to be at their very best to defeat Philippe Clement’s men.

This evening’s fixture also pits Jesse Marsch up against two of his former players: Takumi Minamino and Mohamed Camara. Both played under the 49-year-old at FC Red Bull Salzburg, while both were linked with a move to Elland Road this summer.

Leeds host Monaco at Elland Road tonight (Pic: Getty)

Follow all the action here tonight here with our dedicated match blog, providing team news, analysis, reaction and full-time player ratings.

Tonight’s game is a 7pm kick-off.

Leeds United vs AS Monaco: Live match updates from Elland Road friendly

AS Monaco team news

Monaco XI: Nubel (GK), Maripan, Camara, Jakobs, Matazo, Golovin, Sarr, Aguilar, Embolo, Ben Seghir, Martins

Subs: Didillon, Vanderson, Badiashile, Boadu, Ben Yedder, Jean Lucas, Caio Henrique, Minamino, Diatta, Lemarechal, Volland, Magassa

Absentees

Leeds United team news

#LUFC XI: Klaesson, Kristensen, Ayling, Struijk, Koch, Forshaw, Roca, Greenwood, Aaronson, Gnonto, Gelhardt

Subs: Robles, Van den Heuvel, Firpo, Llorente, Gyabi, Hjelde, Drameh, Joseph

Pascal signs

Early team news

Injury latest: Seven ruled out and three doubts

Tonight’s opponents

AS Monaco: A Factfile

Founded: 23 November 1924

Ground: Stade Louis II (Capacity: 16,500)

Current standings: 6th in Ligue 1

2021/22: 3rd place

Head coach: Philippe Clement

Captain: Wissam Ben Yedder

Welcome back to Elland Road

We’re in LS11 once again this evening where Leeds take on Ligue 1 side AS Monaco, five days on from their 2-1 win over Real Sociedad here last weekend.

Follow all the action as it unfolds throughout the evening here.

