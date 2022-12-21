Leeds United vs AS Monaco live: Team news, goal and score updates from Elland Road as Koch opens scoring
Leeds United host Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in their final mid-season friendly ahead of the Premier League’s resumption next week
Jesse Marsch is expected to utilise his full squad in tonight’s friendly encounter in order to prepare his side for the visit of Manchester City in a week’s time. Leeds have won three out of three friendlies so far during the World Cup break, defeating Preston North End, Elche and Real Sociedad.
Tonight’s opponents are sixth in Ligue 1 and boast the likes of Swiss international forward Breel Embolo, Senegalese winger Krepin Diatta and Russian midfielder Aleksandr Golovin in their ranks. United will need to be at their very best to defeat Philippe Clement’s men.
This evening’s fixture also pits Jesse Marsch up against two of his former players: Takumi Minamino and Mohamed Camara. Both played under the 49-year-old at FC Red Bull Salzburg, while both were linked with a move to Elland Road this summer.
Follow all the action here tonight here with our dedicated match blog, providing team news, analysis, reaction and full-time player ratings.
Tonight’s game is a 7pm kick-off.
Leeds United 1-2 AS Monaco: Live match updates as Koch opener cancelled out
You have to say Monaco have scored with their two chances this game. Both occasions, there’s a man free at the back post, either applying the finishing touch or nodding it back into the path of someone who can. Leeds created an awful lot more but not clinical with it.
47' Martins finishes low past Klaesson, latching on the end of a pinpoint low cross from the left. Leeds looked slow there. Familiar man over at the back post problem rearing its head.
Good half from Leeds, probably deserve to be in front. Koch’s header cancelled out by Embolo’s equaliser.
41’ Koch tidies up after Struijk who’d been beaten by Martins 1-v-1. Finds Aaronson whose turn is sharp and plays it into Gnonto. Italian teen’s cutback is through bodies and doesn’t reach its target. Good counter.