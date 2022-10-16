News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Leeds United vs Arsenal LIVE: Team news confirmed at Elland Road as Bamford drops out

Leeds host Arsenal at Elland Road this afternoon hoping to end the Gunners’ table-topping start to the 2022/23 Premier League campaign

By Joe Donnohue
20 minutes ago

Leeds United face arguably their sternest test of the 2022/23 campaign this afternoon as Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal visit Elland Road in the Premier League.

Currently sitting atop the league table, Arsenal have won eight of their nine league fixtures this season and most recently beat Liverpool at the Emirates’ Stadium.

The Gunners saw off the challenge of Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt in midweek during their Europa League exploits, too.

Leeds United host Arsenal at Elland Road this afternoon (Pic: Getty)

Striker Gabriel Jesus was missing from the travelling party in Scandinavia but is expected to feature this afternoon.

Leeds boast a clean bill of health, except for long-term absentee Stuart Dallas and sidelined Adam Forshaw.

Build-up, team news, match coverage and full-time reaction here throughout the afternoon.

Leeds United vs Arsenal LIVE: Team news confirmed at Elland Road as Bamford drops out

Show new updates
Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 13:43

Warm-ups

Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 13:41

Captain Coops

Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 13:30

Kinnear on Elland Road

Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 13:23

Lovely day for it

Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 13:01

Arsenal team news

Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 13:01

Leeds United team news

🚨 #LUFC XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk, Roca, Adams, Aaronson, Harrison, Sinisterra, Rodrigo

Subs: Klaesson, Ayling, Firpo, Llorente, Klich, Summerville, Greenwood, Gelhardt, Bamford

Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 12:55

Will Bamford make the starting XI?

Five minutes ‘til team news...

Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 12:45

While you wait...the latest Inside Elland Road podcast

Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 12:25

Early team news

Luis Sinisterra expected to return to the starting line-up after serving his one match suspension last weekend

Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 12:15

Early team news

Marsch on Bamford

I think he’s getting closer and closer to being 100% which he knows he hasn’t been in quite some time. He’s looked quite good in training this week. He’s part of the solution for us. It’s getting him physically better, fitter and sharper around the goal. I think he’s a very important guy. We need to keep him sharp and fit.

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
ArsenalElland RoadLeedsBamford