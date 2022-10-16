Leeds United vs Arsenal LIVE: Team news confirmed at Elland Road as Bamford drops out
Leeds host Arsenal at Elland Road this afternoon hoping to end the Gunners’ table-topping start to the 2022/23 Premier League campaign
Leeds United face arguably their sternest test of the 2022/23 campaign this afternoon as Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal visit Elland Road in the Premier League.
Currently sitting atop the league table, Arsenal have won eight of their nine league fixtures this season and most recently beat Liverpool at the Emirates’ Stadium.
The Gunners saw off the challenge of Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt in midweek during their Europa League exploits, too.
Striker Gabriel Jesus was missing from the travelling party in Scandinavia but is expected to feature this afternoon.
Leeds boast a clean bill of health, except for long-term absentee Stuart Dallas and sidelined Adam Forshaw.
🚨 #LUFC XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk, Roca, Adams, Aaronson, Harrison, Sinisterra, Rodrigo
Subs: Klaesson, Ayling, Firpo, Llorente, Klich, Summerville, Greenwood, Gelhardt, Bamford
Luis Sinisterra expected to return to the starting line-up after serving his one match suspension last weekend
Marsch on Bamford
I think he’s getting closer and closer to being 100% which he knows he hasn’t been in quite some time. He’s looked quite good in training this week. He’s part of the solution for us. It’s getting him physically better, fitter and sharper around the goal. I think he’s a very important guy. We need to keep him sharp and fit.