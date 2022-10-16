Leeds United face arguably their sternest test of the 2022/23 campaign this afternoon as Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal visit Elland Road in the Premier League.

Currently sitting atop the league table, Arsenal have won eight of their nine league fixtures this season and most recently beat Liverpool at the Emirates’ Stadium.

The Gunners saw off the challenge of Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt in midweek during their Europa League exploits, too.

Leeds United host Arsenal at Elland Road this afternoon (Pic: Getty)

Striker Gabriel Jesus was missing from the travelling party in Scandinavia but is expected to feature this afternoon.

Leeds boast a clean bill of health, except for long-term absentee Stuart Dallas and sidelined Adam Forshaw.