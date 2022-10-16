Leeds United vs Arsenal LIVE: First-half updates as game back underway after ‘power cut’
Leeds host Arsenal at Elland Road this afternoon hoping to end the Gunners’ table-topping start to the 2022/23 Premier League campaign
Leeds United face arguably their sternest test of the 2022/23 campaign this afternoon as Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal visit Elland Road in the Premier League.
Currently sitting atop the league table, Arsenal have won eight of their nine league fixtures this season and most recently beat Liverpool at the Emirates’ Stadium.
The Gunners saw off the challenge of Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt in midweek during their Europa League exploits, too.
Striker Gabriel Jesus was missing from the travelling party in Scandinavia but is expected to feature this afternoon.
Leeds boast a clean bill of health, except for long-term absentee Stuart Dallas and sidelined Adam Forshaw.
HT: Leeds 0-1 Arsenal
A bright half but Leeds go in at the break a goal down. Spark missing up front, Rodrigo's poor switch as good as an assist for Arsenal's opener.
45’ Meslier holds Odegaard’s effort from range
Added time
45' Aaronson wins possession off Tomiyasu and plays to Harrison on the edge of the area. He takes a second too long to play in Sinisterra and goes for the far corner. Goal kick.
GOAL! 1-0 Arsenal
35’ Saka opens the scoring for the Gunners. Rodrigo’s ambitious cross-field pass is picked up by Saka who plays the one-two with Odegaard and squeezes it in at the near post into the roof of the net.
32' Meslier saves Odegaard's free-kick.
Opposition chance
Neat stuff
Corner Leeds
25’ Sinisterra down the left, cuts it back for Rodrigo whose effort is out for a corner
Effort levels
23' Rasmus Kristensen busting a gut to get back and tackle Martinelli who was breaking away. Top effort so far by the Dane.