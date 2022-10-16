Leeds United vs Arsenal LIVE: Early team news, score updates and TV info from Elland Road
Leeds host Arsenal at Elland Road this afternoon hoping to end the Gunners’ table-topping start to the 2022/23 Premier League campaign
Leeds United face arguably their sternest test of the 2022/23 campaign this afternoon as Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal visit Elland Road in the Premier League.
Currently sitting atop the league table, Arsenal have won eight of their nine league fixtures this season and most recently beat Liverpool at the Emirates’ Stadium.
The Gunners saw off the challenge of Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt in midweek during their Europa League exploits, too.
Striker Gabriel Jesus was missing from the travelling party in Scandinavia but is expected to feature this afternoon.
Leeds boast a clean bill of health, except for long-term absentee Stuart Dallas and sidelined Adam Forshaw.
Build-up, team news, match coverage and full-time reaction here throughout the afternoon.
Unfortunately, Leeds vs Arsenal will not be broadcast live on UK television. Instead, Sky Sports are showing Aston Villa vs Chelsea at 2pm, which will then be followed by Liverpool vs Man City at 4.30pm.
We’ll have live blog updates throughout the day from Elland Road.
Hello and welcome back to Elland Road where Leeds look to avoid going a sixth game in a row without victory.
In their way: table-topping Arsenal.
Live updates throughout the afternoon here.