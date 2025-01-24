Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have received an award shortlisting for their 'powerful' work and 'lasting changes' to make the club welcoming for LGBT+ fans.

The Whites are vying with fellow shortlisted clubs Leicester City and Coventry City for the EFL-sponsored Professional Game Award at the Football v Homophobia Awards. Now in its sixth year, the award ceremony will take place on Friday March 7 at Òran Mór in Glasgow with the aim of showcasing 'the great and the good of LGBTQ+ football.'

A statement from the organisers said of the award: "For the third consecutive year, it’s a fresh trio of clubs on the pro category shortlist, reflecting growth and energy around LGBTQ+ inclusion. Coventry have excelled on fan engagement, working closely with Proud Sky Blues on campaigns and activities. Leeds’ impressive internal and community work was highlighted alongside considerable awareness-raising with the wider fanbase. Leicester, winners of this award in 2022, return to the shortlist after a title-winning season that reflected advances in allyship and activities, with first-team players and coaches involved."

Leeds United were nominated by fan group Marching Out Together and board member Andrew Tilly told the YEP it was merited by their work over the past six years. He said: "We are absolutely delighted that Leeds United has received this well deserved prestigious nomination. Over the last six years, the club has worked closely with Marching Out Together to make Elland Road a safe and welcoming place for LGBT+ fans. But in addition, its work within the academy and in the local community, including its high profile sponsorship of Leeds Pride, has also been powerful and effective. Led by [CEO] Angus Kinnear, together with fabulous allies Dom Grant [PR] and Katie Slee [Academy], the club has secured lasting changes which are welcomed by the LGBT+ community and its allies."

The Marching Out Together nomination focused on the club's sponsorship and staff attendance at the city's Pride parade and festival, an organised stadium tour for LGBT+ supporters, awareness training at Thorp Arch Academy and active support for the Rainbow Laces campaign.

Leeds also donated signed merchandise to Marching Out Together to help fund the group's work and produced a video starring first team striker Patrick Bamford to discuss homophobia in the sport. The Leeds United women's team have also been praised for their support for Marching On Together, who have representatives on the Supporters Advisory Board.

Last year the Professional Game Award was won by Manchester United.