Leeds United victorious in double friendly action vs Rangers as ex-Celtic 'keeper thwarts £3.5m striker
The young Whites defeated their opponents north of the border by 3-0 and 1-0 scorelines, respectively, although teen forward and younger brother of recently-departed Archie Gray, Harry, did not feature.
Sixteen-year-old Leeds youngster Jacob Render is said to have scored the game's only goal for the U21s, though, coming off the bench at Rangers' training facility.
In the latter fixture, contested against Rangers' 'B' squad, Dutch forward Sam Lammers started but could not hit the back of the net.
The £3.5 million signing who joined the Ibrox club last summer has returned from a loan spell at FC Utrecht but does not appear part of Philippe Clement's first-team plans. He was unable to find a way past ex-Celtic youngster Rory Mahady in the Leeds goal before being substituted.
Leeds' senior squad, meanwhile, contested a behind-closed-doors friendly versus Michael Skubala's Lincoln City at the club's Thorp Arch training base on Tuesday afternoon as Daniel Farke's men gear up for their first official pre-season encounter with Harrogate Town on Friday evening.
Leeds U21 line-up vs Rangers 'B': Mahady (GK), Cresswell, Ferguson, Toulson, Lopata-White, Monteiro, Vincent, Coleman, Pirie, Chadwick, Richards
Subs: Ombang (GK), Brockie, Pickles, Moore, Render, Dawber
Leeds U18 line-up vs Rangers U18: Baird (GK), Bridge, Megson, Simo, Madkiewicz, Hamilton, Alker, Thompson, Boast, Chinyowa, Philpott
Subs: Bird, Billett, Howard, Dudley, Bhaskaran, Brown, Mills, Mensah, White, Morriss
