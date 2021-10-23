Leeds United v Wolves team news: Raphinha starts with new position hinted as Kalvin Phillips returns to bench

Raphinha missed last weekend's 1-0 defeat at Southampton having only completed international duty with Brazil in the early hours of Friday morning.

The winger flew back in time to feature but Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa opted not to risk the 24-year-old against the Saints.

But the Brazilian now comes back into the starting line up and replaces Tyler Roberts as the only change to the side.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James and Harrison also start which suggests Raphinha will play as a no 10, behind lone striker Rodrigo.

Phillips returns to the bench, Bielsa insisting this week that the England international midfielder would need more training after three weeks out with a calf strain and then a hip issue.

Patrick Bamford (ankle), Luke Ayling (knee), Robin Koch (pelvis) and Junior Firpo (muscular problem) all remain out injured.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has made two changes to his side, Raul Jimenez replacing Ruben Neves and Rayan Ait-Nouri coming in for Marcal who is not involved.

BACK ON THE BENCH: Leeds United's England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips, second left. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Barcelona loanee winger Francisco Trincao returns to the bench having missed last weekend's win at Aston Villa after testing positive for coronavirus.

Willy Boly, Pedro Neto, Yerson Mosquera and Jonny are all out injured.

Leeds United: Meslier, Shackleton, Cooper, Llorente, Dallas, Struijk, Klich, James, Harrison, Raphinha, Rodrigo. Subs: Klaesson, Hjelde, Cresswell, Drameh, Forshaw, Phillips, Summerville, Gelhardt, Roberts.

Wolves: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri; Traore, Jimenez, Hwang. Subs: Ruddy, Moulden, Hoever, Cundle, Campbell, Neves, Silva, Trincao, Podence.

Referee: Robert Jones.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.